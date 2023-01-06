By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

It’s quite hard to describe the kind of team the Miami Heat has been this season. On one hand, they currently have a winning record (20-19) and are in first place in the Southeast Division. On the other hand, their record is good enough for just eighth place in the Eastern Conference. Despite that, for Miami to move up the rungs and enter the conference’s top six, they have some needs to be addressed. That means coach Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley need to make some interesting decisions by the time the trade deadline arrives. Here we will look at the two best trades the Miami Heat must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

The Heat have had an up-and-down season so far, and they have had issues with their offense. The team’s defense has held up well, but they need to improve their offense without compromising their defense. Right now, the Heat are a game behind the Indiana Pacers and 1.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Hawks in the East. Miami has also put together no more than a 4-game winning streak, and they just saw a two-game run snapped by a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. One factor that may be contributing to their struggles is the loss of starting power forward PJ Tucker in free agency. Keep in mind that the team did not make any moves to replace him.

Caleb Martin, the current starter, has not performed well in this role, with the team having a net rating of minus-4.9 with him at power forward. In order to compete with other strong teams in the East such as the Bucks, Celtics, and Sixers, the Heat need to make an upgrade to their roster. And then there’s also the Duncan Robinson issue, which we’ll get to shortly.

Now, let’s discuss the two best trades the Heat must make before the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1. Duncan Robinson must go

The Heat have made Duncan Robinson available in trade talks. That should not be surprising since Robinson carries a hefty contract with very light production. In fact, he is shooting a career-low 36.8 percent from the field and has moved to a full-time reserve role for the first time since his rookie season. He is also currently out with a finger injury.

Robinson is owed $57.49 million over the next three seasons including a player option for the 2025-26 season. Remember that the Heat are close to the luxury tax this season, and are projected to be $19 million over the tax next season. As such, trading Robinson and another player on the books for next season could help the team get below the tax.

One potential target for the Heat could be Davis Bertans of the Dallas Mavericks. Bertans is a 6’10 sharpshooter who has connected on 35.0 percent of his threes this season. His size and shooting could help the Heat offense, which ranks 29th overall in points per game this season. Remember that the Mavs already have a deep frontcourt. They may be willing to trade a big for a wing, even one with Robinson’s contract (maybe an additional pick could sweeten the deal).

2. Bid Kyle Lowry goodbye

Kyle Lowry has slightly worse numbers than what he had last season. This may lead the Heat to consider trading him in order to acquire a younger player or two-way wingmen in exchange. Alternatively, the team could consider trading Lowry plus picks for these types of players as well.

That said, the Suns’ Jae Crowder could potentially be a good fit for Miami if he were to return to the team. Recall that Crowder previously played for the Heat in the 2019-20 season and performed well. He started all 21 playoff games and logged significant minutes during their run to the Finals. Other veteran options such as Harrison Barnes (Kings) or Kenrich Williams (Thunder) could also be good fits. They could all help fill a current need for the team.

Another guy to look at could be Josh Richardson (Spurs), who’s also a former Heat player. Remember that he played his first four seasons in South Beach. Even someone like the Pistons’ Saddiq Bey might flourish in the Heat’s development program.

https://t.co/VarDaG57xi’s trade idea: Heat receive: D’Angelo Russell, Taurean Prince, Austin Rivers Timberwolves receive: Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, 2027 1st-Round Pick (Lottery Protected) pic.twitter.com/8mxluSQ9JS — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) December 30, 2022

Of course, if Miami wanted a straight PG swap for Kyle Lowry, one option is to court the Minnesota Timberwolves. They could package Lowry in a deal that would bring D’Angelo Russell to the Heat.

Take note that Russell is a younger, more dynamic playmaker than Lowry and could potentially make the team better. His style of probing defenses in pick-and-roll sets should not be a problem for the Heat. Russell would also likely fit well into coach Erik Spoelstra’s drive-and-kick offense.