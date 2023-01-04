By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For months, the Phoenix Suns have dangled Jae Crowder on the trade market following their mutual agreement for the 3 and D forward to sit out games until they find a suitable trade. And they have come close to dealing away Crowder, with teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Miami Heat and even Los Angeles Lakers involved in trade talks.

Alas, Jae Crowder remains a member of the Suns roster with the trade deadline inching closer and closer. However, one potential trade partner may bow out of trade talks altogether all the while remaining interested in the 32-year old’s services.

The Heat are now only interested in acquiring Crowder in a buyout situation, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The Heat have found it difficult to cobble up the salary needed to acquire Crowder without dealing away Duncan Robinson’s hefty contract, which the Suns have been understandably wary of taking on.

The Heat’s frontcourt depth remains depleted, with starting power forward Caleb Martin going through a quad injury and Jimmy Butler routinely missing games due to a plethora of injuries. In the process, head coach Erik Spoelstra has had to rely on undrafted two-way rookie Orlando Robinson, who, for his part, has played well enough in limited minutes.

Nevertheless, the Heat have lofty ambitions of competing for a championship, and their current frontcourt depth as it is will leave them extremely vulnerable should a major injury occur. Jae Crowder may not be a piece that puts any team over the top, but he is someone that’s familiar with the Heat’s system, having played in Miami for a half-season. He even helped them reach the 2020 NBA Finals. But it is very unlikely for Crowder to reach the buyout market, with other teams hot on his heels.