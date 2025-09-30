MIAMI – With Miami Heat star Tyler Herro suffering from a foot issue that led to surgery, which will make him miss the start of the season, the team will rely on other playmakers to carry the load. As the Heat traded for Norman Powell during the offseason, he will no doubt be called upon to lead the way alongside Bam Adebayo as the newcomer spoke about the opportunity and how it compares to a similar situation in his past.

Coming from the Los Angeles Clippers, Powell had his best year last season, which was helped by a strong start to the season when Kawhi Leonard missed a significant amount of time. Powell took the reins then and looks to do the same in Miami with Herro out for eight to 12 weeks, as said by the guard himself, with even the 31-year-old mentioning during Monday's media day how the “approach” will be the same.

“I think the approach and everything is the same,” Powell said. “You know, similar situation that I was in last year with Kawhi [Leonard] being out and having to step in…and provide, not only leadership and great playing on the floor and being aggressive and being a focal point of the offense, but everything on and off the floor. Getting the guys locked in, mentally ready each and every night, until Tyler gets back, holding down the fort, and then integrating him into how we're playing.”

“I know it'll be easy. He's been here,” Powell continued. “Everybody knows what he's capable of and what he can do, and being able to fit in with me and the guys as the season's roaming along, I think would only add an extra boost when he gets back fully healthy and back on the floor.”

Norman Powell would compare the opportunity he’ll be getting to start the season with Herro’s injury to how Kawhi Leonard missed time and he thrived. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/H0Hl02E3A8 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) September 29, 2025

Norman Powell on the expectations for himself and the Heat

While players on the Heat prepare for the 2025-26 season, Powell will be a key component to the team's offense, bringing them a gutpunch that is desperately needed after finishing in the bottom-five in offensive rating. Last season, Powell averaged 21.8 points per game on shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from deep, finishing top-10 among Western Conference guards in All-Star voting.

Powell would reveal to ClutchPoints how acclimated he's been getting in Miami and the expectations he has for himself and the team, like becoming an All-Star and avoiding the play-in tournament.

“It's been great since the trade,” Powell said. “Coming down here a few times before training camp, just getting a lay of the land, figuring out where I'm gonna stay, meeting everybody in the organization, my teammates, everything. It's been a great time for me, super welcoming, everybody is super excited. I'm excited to be here, and I feel like the expectations for myself never change.”

“You know, I always have high expectations for myself after last season,” Powell continued. “Obviously, wanting to continue that trend and that success, hopefully this year, it will equal with me being an All-Star, but helping this team win is the main focus, getting back to the playoffs, avoiding the play-in, being a legit top team in the east, and looking for a Deep playoff run and championship aspirations.”

Asked Norman Powell about expectations for himself and how he’s been acclimated to Miami. Would mention how he wants to be an All-Star and for the Heat to avoid the play-in. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/5bKGbSwgiJ — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) September 29, 2025

Heat's Tyler Herro confident in Norman Powell in his absence

As the Heat star in Herro will miss the start of the season, it appears as if the timetable puts his return to the middle or the end of November. While Herro is optimistic he can be back in six weeks, the ballpark of eight to 12 weeks seems more likely as he shared his confidence in Powell carrying a good amount of the weight.

“Yeah, I mean, I've always been a huge fan of his game, just watching him, even growing up. He's a little bit older than me, so being able to just play with him, I was definitely very excited to do that. He's another guy that can create for himself, but also take the attention away from me a little bit with his catch-and-go game,” Herro said.

“The way he can come off catch-and-shoots, the way he shoots the ball,” Herro continued. “So still looking forward to it. I'll be back in the next 8 to 10 weeks. And you know, I know he'll hold it down until I get back, and then we'll hit the ground running.”

Tyler Herro says he’s always been a huge fan of Norman Powell. Went into what he likes about his game. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/ZJPwfzXyFl — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) September 29, 2025

Head coach Erik Spoelstra would speak highly of Powell and sees a fit with the team, whether Herro is on or off the court, posing an avenue for a ton of “possibilities.”

At any rate, Powell and Miami will prepare during this week's training camp, starting Tuesday at Florida Atlantic University.