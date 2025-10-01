MIAMI – With the 2025-26 season approaching for the Miami Heat, the team is looking for many players to step up, especially with the biggest news surrounding the team. As Heat star Tyler Herro suffers from a foot injury that will make him miss the start of the season, one player who could carry some of the weight is Andrew Wiggins.

While Norman Powell will no doubt be crucial in Herro's absence, Wiggins is arguably more important as he is capable of being the top scoring option that has some semblance of the roster aside from Bam Adebayo. However, it was clear to see that the comfort level from the former No. 1 overall pick was not at a high point.

On the other hand, Wiggins has settled down with his family in Miami, went through a whole summer, and with the star going through his first training camp with the team, he explains the difference in his comfort level. He also goes into why he loves the organization, after being traded from the Golden State Warriors in the Jimmy Butler deal during last trade deadline.

“When I first got here, it was more trying to get situated, with the players, with the coaches, and finding my spots,” Wiggins said Tuesday at Florida Atlantic University for the first day of training camp. “Now, being around the facility, in almost every day, seeing the coaches, building up that chemistry, being comfortable.”

“I love the competitive nature, love the toughness, not only from the players, but from the coaching staff,” Wiggins continued. “Everyone's main goal is to win. Do whatever it takes to win.”

Last season in 19 games, Wiggins averaged 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 36 percent from deep.

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on noticing Andrew Wiggins' comfort level

There's no doubt that it was a hectic summer for Wiggins, especially regarding his future with the team, given the Heat star's involvement in numerous trade rumors. However, he would say that he doesn't pay attention too much to social media and trade speculation.

Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra would say during Monday's media day that he has noticed Wiggins getting more comfortable, due to his family being around him, so now he can focus on being an impactful player for the team.

“I'm very pleased with where Wiggs is right now heading into camp; he's in terrific shape,” Spoelstra said. “He's been in the gym, really, since the middle of July…But he moved his family down here. His best games, not so coincidentally, last year, is when his family visited. And that's the type of human being he is. He just wants to have his people around him, the support group and his family and kids are amazing.”

“He's put in the time. You can just see it on his face,” Spoelstra continued. “And I think, you know, he's proven himself in this league that he can be such an impactful player, both ends of the court. He can be elite, he can be elite as an offensive player, he can be elite top of the food chain, defensively, when he's on top of this game, and I think he's healthy, he's in shape, and we'll need all of that from him to embrace being great.”

Erik Spoelstra speaks highly of Andrew Wiggins, says he is pleased with where he’s at and how comfortable he’s been in Miami. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/w7mbEfcLPc — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) September 29, 2025

Wiggins looks to have a productive season for Miami as he continues to work in training camp before the first preseason game on Saturday in Puerto Rico against the Orlando Magic.