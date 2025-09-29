MIAMI – With Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier swirling with rumors regarding his place on the roster, there is no doubt headlines including his name also highlight his involvement in a federal investigation regarding sports betting. As the Heat deal with a foot injury to star Tyler Herro that will keep him out for the start of the season, the veteran speaks on preparing for the upcoming season.

There's no denying that Rozier is coming off the worst season in his NBA career, averaging 10.6 points per game while shooting 39.1 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc in 64 games. However, he would say during Monday's media day that he is “ready” to rewrite the narrative of his game and that the investigation surrounding him is “not a factor.”

“I’m ready,” Rozier said. “It’s a matter of getting out there and showing everybody else.”

“I feel it was tough at first,” Rozier continued on the investigation. “Nobody wants to go through issues. Right now, it’s not a factor in my mind, and I can focus on playing basketball. I’m happy I got a whole reset in the offseason.”

In terms of what led to Rozier falling out of the rotation last season, he would admit he doesn't know, but expressed that he is “human” and that there is an opportunity for a “turnaround.” Rozier would say to ClutchPoints that he envisions this season as a new chapter in his NBA journey.

“Yeah, exactly, you get that time off, you get a whole time just to reset, get your mind right, get your body right, and, you know, everything else,” Rozier said. “So I feel like I had more than enough time to do that.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on the preparation of Terry Rozier

While there had been buyout and trade rumors with the Heat and Rozier, he will be at training camp for the team, even with the chance to get extended minutes due to the aforementioned Herro injury. The 31-year-old can only go up from last season as head coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about that being in the past and how Rozier has prepared to the umpteenth degree in improving.

“I didn't really have those kinds of discussions, like last year is last year,” Spoelstra said. “I think any one of us could look at last season and say, ‘Whoa, what was that?' And that's just the way it was. But what you can control is your approach every day, and Terry's been in the gym since the middle of July. He's been working with Jeff Ruiz on his body, his fitness, he's in great shape, he's lost 10, 12 pounds. Body fat is down. He's moving great.”

“And when he wasn't with us, he was playing pickup anywhere he could find a game in Miami,” Spoelstra continued. “That's the kind of guy he is. He's a hooper. So when I said, there's an unknown and there's an openness, I'm open to the start of the season, and I'm not going to judge players or put them in preconceived boxes right now. We need some jumps, some pops. And I want to have an environment that's open to guys stepping up.”

At any rate, Rozier and Miami look to sharpen themselves during training at Florida Atlantic University starting Tuesday in preparation for the regular season opener on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic.