MIAMI – With the Miami Heat getting ready for the 2025-26 season, one player that is sure to make an impact once again is guard Davion Mitchell, after stepping onto the scene after being traded from the Toronto Raptors. So much so that the Heat gave Mitchell a contract extension this summer, showing the belief they have in the 27-year-old, as that's reciprocated in how he feels about the team.

Speaking with ClutchPoints after the second day of Miami's training camp at Florida Atlantic University, Mitchell spoke about the expectations that he has for the team. While some may debate whether the team could avoid the play-in tournament or not, Mitchell's view is higher, feeling that they have what it takes to win a championship.

“I mean, I think we expect a championship,” Mitchell said. “I think that getting to the Finals is our goal. We're not thinking about just getting out of the first round. That's not really our thing. We just try to win a championship, and we have the depth to do it. We have the players to do it, I mean, hopefully we can stay healthy and have a good run.”

Mitchell was used in different roles in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation, setting up the team's best offensive options while also needing to score if need be. There is also no denying how well he fits with the team, as Mitchell is a stalwart defender as well.

“I feel good. I feel like it was a long summer,” Mitchell said. “I'm just excited to be back with the team and actually practicing. I can't wait to play these games. In the summer, it gets a little bit boring because you want to watch basketball, and nothing's on, so I'm just good to be back, honestly.”

Heat's Davion Mitchell on sustaining his level of play

As Mitchell sets his focus on the upcoming Heat season, he looks to build off last season, where, after the Jimmy Butler trade, Mitchell had an immediate impact as a do-it-all role player for the team. Besides his play-making, defense, and other traits, the one aspect that surprised fans was 44.7 percent from three-point range, though for Mitchell, it wasn't that shocking, and he believes it's sustainable.

“No surprise, I mean, I put in a lot of work throughout the years, I think it's sustainable,” Mitchell said. “I think I just got to keep taking the right shots and being confident in my shot, no matter miss or make. I think that I probably have a lot more open shots, having Norm and Tyler on the floor together and wigs a lot of offensive threats, I might have open shots. So, I mean, just knock it down, have confidence.”

In terms of where Mitchell wants to improve, it's his game around the basket, especially with the lob threats on the team like Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.

“I mean, just like, things around the paint. I think that obviously, shooting, I work on that every year, but just more things to get in the paint, touches, floaters, things like that. Because I have a lot of opportunities in there, especially we got lob threats, so they're not leaving Kel’el or Bam. So, find a way when I get in there, on how to be effective and score the ball, so they actually play me. And now I get these easier passes or little things like that.”

Heat's Davion Mitchell on getting a contract extension

With Mitchell now heading into his first full Heat season, he looks to live up to the team's belief in giving him the $24 million contract. Mitchell expressed how “blessed” he is to be in this place in his life and the importance of getting a second contract as a player in the NBA.

“I think my dream came true was obviously getting to the NBA, and now that I made it past that, I think that everyone said, like, getting your second contract means you actually did a solid job in your first contract, obviously,” Mitchell said. “So I think that I'm just blessed to be in this situation, especially with the team I wanted to be on, and just have another chance to show what I can do.”

Last season for Miami in 30 games, Mitchell averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 percent and 44.7 percent from deep, as said before. Mitchell and the Heat look to improve in training camp throughout the week until Saturday's preseason opener in Puerto Rico against the Orlando Magic.