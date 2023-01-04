By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

The last two seasons have gone less than ideal for Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson. Known first and foremost for being a three-point threat, Robinson hasn’t been able to consistently knock down his three balls since the 2020-21 campaign. He’s converting a measly 33.1% of his threes so far this season, his worst three-point percentage since his rookie year, back when he played just 15 out of 82 games for Miami.

And a recent injury update indicates that Robinson’s luck just got worse. Robinson will miss four weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a right index finger injury that he sustained all the way back in November, per a tweet from South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman.

Robinson, 28, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Heat. He’s averaging 6.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.0 blocks across 28 appearances this season (zero starts). It’s unfortunate that Robinson doesn’t get to the free throw line more often because he’s proven himself to be elite from the charity stripe. He’s converting an impressive 90.9% of his free throws but on just 0.8 attempts per contest.

Despite how much Robinson has struggled shooting the three this season, he remains one of Miami’s best perimeter threats, and so his presence will be missed. The Heat rank just 23rd in the NBA in three-point percentage right now at 34.1% as a team. Robinson’s absence is not going to help this percentage rise, even if he hasn’t been making shots consistently this season. In fact, his absence is likely to hurt the team’s three-point percentage because of all he does to space the floor.