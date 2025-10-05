Victor Wembanyama returned to an NBA court on Tuesday for the San Antonio Spurs, marking his first live action since a blood clot cut short his season in February. The Athletic’s Jared Weiss posted a video of Wembanyama on the floor during the team’s preseason scrimmage, a sign the franchise feels comfortable easing him back into game activity.

Wembanyama’s absence followed a diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder that forced the 20-year-old to stop playing late in the campaign. The club and league doctors cleared him to resume basketball activities after he completed treatment and rehabilitation, and he has repeatedly said he feels ready to play.

That return feels bigger than a single scrimmage. Wembanyama remains the focal point of the Spurs’ roster and the league’s most disruptive two-way player when healthy. San Antonio’s medical staff and coaches framed the intrasquad game as a controlled environment, a chance to test conditioning, timing, and contact without committing to full minutes, and they will monitor him closely in the days ahead.

The Frenchman scored the first points of the scrimmage, but still looked a little sluggish while moving. Despite that, he remains a threat in defense, and his ball-handling skills are still the same.

The health scare exposed a fragility that no team wants to take for granted, yet it also underlined how much the Spurs depend on Wembanyama to define their ceiling. When he plays, he alters matchups at both ends and forces opponents into uncomfortable rotations. San Antonio can only gain ground in the Western Conference if they stays available and effective, and the staff knows that better than anyone.

This preseason appearance won’t answer all of San Antonio's questions, but it will give the Spurs a real look at where Wemby stands. Expect short bursts at first, a cautious ramp-up, and a clear message from the organization: they will not rush a player who matters this much. For Spurs fans, Saturday's scrimmage offered something simple and powerful; proof that Wembanyama is back on a court and that the franchise is ready to proceed with care.