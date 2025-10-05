Drew Allar didn’t sugarcoat it after two bruising weeks for the Penn State Nittany Lions. The quarterback admitted the hits, the mistakes, and the noise have been real.

“All of the things you have to deal with in the outside world and in reality, I try my best not to let those things faze me because nobody knows what it's like to be in our position unless you've done it before.” Allar said after yet another loss.

Penn State’s recent results have turned a whisper of concern into a roar. A double-overtime loss at Oregon and a follow-up collapse at the Rose Bowl left fans has pundits asking a lot of hard questions about execution, identity, and leadership.

Allar didn’t retreat.

“We’re in the position we’re in just because we’re Penn State and we have to come out and win games,” Alalr said, calling for cleaner execution rather than excuses.

Critics have pointed fingers in a few directions. Some have argued that Allar’s play has been inconsistent in big moments, and fans at Beaver Stadium punctuated that feeling with chants and frustration after the Oregon loss. The offensive staff has also drawn heat for late-game play calls and a perceived lack of trust in the quarterback, a critique that bubbled after coach James Franklin and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki struggled to find answers in crunch time.

One doesn’t need to squint to see why the scrutiny is so harsh. Analysts from multiple outlets dug into tape and numbers, and the consensus view is simple: Penn State can’t afford recurring offensive stagnation if it wants to compete at the top of the Big Ten.

Next week’s trip to Northwestern gives Allar and the Penn State Nittany Lions a quick chance to show growth, but the Rose Bowl results made that must-win game feel more immediate. Fans will look for improvement; Allar and his coaches know talk won’t win games. If Allar lifts his game and the staff adapts, the Nittany Lions can quiet doubters. If not, the noise will only grow louder.