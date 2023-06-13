The Miami Heat made history this postseason. Miami may have fallen short of its ultimate goal of an NBA championship, but Jimmy Butler and crew put together an inspiring playoff run nonetheless. The Heat became the first play-in tournament team to win a playoff series in league history and the second eighth-seed to make it all the way to the NBA Finals. Throughout Miami's Cinderella run, countless players up and down the roster contributed to winning.

Considering the Heat's impressive depth and the fact that they were three games away from a title, it would be wise for Miami to, for the most part, run it back next season. But Miami should make moves around the margins this offseason, as there is one hole on this Heat roster that became apparent at times throughout the postseason. And if the Heat can address this weakness, they could win their first NBA championship since 2013 in 2024. With all of that said, let's examine the biggest need that the Miami Heat must address in the 2023 offseason to win the NBA Finals:

Biggest need Heat must address in 2023 offseason to win NBA Finals

Improve at the power forward position

The Heat primarily played two power forwards this postseason: Kevin Love and Caleb Martin. Starting with Love, he shot the ball relatively well from behind the three-point arc throughout the playoffs — a 37.5% three-point percentage on 4.4 attempts per game is certainly nothing to scoff at. Love also rebounded the ball at an impressive rate, pulling down 5.6 a night in the postseason. But Love's ineptness on the defensive end prevented him from receiving heavy minutes from Erik Spoelstra. Love averaged just 18.0 minutes of playing time.

Caleb Martin admittedly put together a better postseason than Love did. In the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, Martin was arguably the Heat's best player. He scored 19.3 points and grabbed 6.4 rebounds per game on 60.2% shooting from the field in the series while playing solid defense to boot. But Martin followed up his legendary Conference Finals series by laying a bunch of eggs in the NBA Finals. Martin mustered just 7.4 points per game on 37.5% shooting across the five-game championship series.

Since the Heat will be without cap space this summer, their best bet to acquire an upgrade at the power forward position would be via a sign and trade. Jerami Grant of the Portland Trail Blazers makes sense as a trade target. He is set to hit free agency this summer and thrived as one of the top scoring options in Portland, averaging 20.5 points per game on 40.1% shooting from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 season. Trading Kyle Lowry's albatross contract, along with a first-round pick or two for Grant, would be a huge win for the Miami Heat.

The Miami Heat's path to a terrific offseason is relatively simple: upgrade the power forward position however possible. They don't exactly need to trade for a player of Grant's caliber. Just someone who gives the Heat more depth at the power forward position.