Caleb Martin proved to be the hero of Game 7 for the Miami Heat, with his timely and big-time shots ensuring that the Boston Celtics wouldn’t be able to stage a comeback in the contest. However, while many were shocked and delighted by his performance, Jimmy Butler and co. weren’t.

Speaking to reporters after their 103-84 win on Monday, Butler shared that everyone in Miami knows what he is capable. of. When asked if he’s taken aback by some of the huge shots that Martin made in Game 7, the Heat forward emphasized that they have seen him do those kinds of shots in practice.

“That might have surprised y’all. To the untrained eye, he just looks like he’s an undrafted guy who has been in the G League, who has started with Charlotte and now he’s here. Started on a two-way contract. That’s what it looks like to y’all. To us, he’s a hell of a player, hell of a defender, playmaker, shotmaker, all of the above,” Butler said of Martin.

“Everybody has seen Caleb work on those shots day in, day out. It doesn’t surprise us. We have seen it every single day. I’m so proud and happy for him. I think he’s going to be even better in the next round, and I don’t think he’s going to be a surprise to anybody any longer.”

Caleb Martin finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in the contest. He was second on the team in scoring, only behind Jimmy Butler’s 28. However, there’s no denying he’s the most impactful among all members of the team.

Martin, who almost stole the Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy away from Butler, shot a highly efficient 68.8 percent from the field. He was 4-of-6 from deep and had only one turnover in 44 minutes of action.

As Butler highlighted, he’s one hell of a player and we shouldn’t be surprised if he ends up exploding again. After all, it’s looking like it’ll be the norm moving forward.