The Miami Heat may have almost collapsed in the Eastern Conference Finals, but they didn’t. In the end, they saved their best game for last as they took down Jayson Tatum and co. in Game 7 to book their ticket to the NBA Finals. Naturally, Trae Young, Magic Johnson and the rest of the NBA world were simply in awe of their performance.

Boston have been riddled with injuries in the game, with Tatum getting hurt early after tweaking his left ankle right in the first play. Nonetheless, they were also simply outplayed by Miami, who played with intensity from start to finish to prevent what happened in Game 6–and basically the last three games prior.

Jimmy Butler led the Heat once again with 28 points, though many can’t help but heap praise on the other hero of the game in Caleb Martin. The 27-year-old forward finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal in the 103-84 victory, all while shooting a highly efficient 68.8 percent from the field.

Kevin Young, Jeremy Sochan and Kevin Huerter were among the people amazed by Martin’s play, and they made sure to give credit to the veteran forward as well.

Caleb Martin HOOPIN !!!!🔥 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 30, 2023

Caleb Martin 😤 — Jeremy Sochan (@JeremySochan) May 30, 2023

Caleb Martin vs Derrick White I’m here for it — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) May 30, 2023

Wow what a series! Caleb Martin was special tonight. Hats off to the Celtics Congrats!!!! to my brothers and #HeatNation we are #NBAFinals bound!!! 🙏🏿🙌🏿 #LFG — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) May 30, 2023

Magic Johnson was full of praises for the Heat organization, too. He sent his congratulatory message to Miami right after the win, all while giving a shoutout to Jimmy Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Congratulations to Miami Heat owners Micky Arison and Nick Arison, Heat President and my former Coach Pat Riley, Coach Erik Spoelstra, Jimmy Butler and the entire Miami Heat team for advancing to the NBA Finals!” Johnson wrote.

Andre Iguodala also couldn’t help but praise Coach Spo, saying that he “is one of the best to ever do it.”

Here are more reactions to the Heat’s win and the game from several other NBA players:

One of the greatest series in the history of the game 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Terrence Ross (@TerrenceRoss) May 30, 2023

I do think @celtics fans should still watch the Finals to learn how Jokic is a better passer than Bird. — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) May 30, 2023

What a win for the Heat, indeed!