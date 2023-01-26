After finishing the last season at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 53-29 record, the Miami Heat could not get the job done in the playoffs. The team was just one shot away from reaching the NBA Finals, but Jimmy Butler’s 3-point attempt was just short against the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals.

With the 2022-23 season at its halfway point, the Heat’s situation is very different from 2021-22. The team is 28-22 and currently at No. 6 in the East, the last seed with a direct playoff spot. Miami is 7.5 games from the No. 1 seed Boston Celtics.

To make things worse, Miami has one of the worst offenses in the league. The Heat is averaging 108.4 points a night, the worst among all 30 teams.

As the Feb. 9 trade deadline approaches, the clock is ticking for the Heat to make game-changing moves. With hopes of returning to the NBA Finals, the front office might need to act in the trade market. With that being said, here is the Miami Heat’s dream scenario for the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

Miami trades Kyle Lowry for either D’Angelo Russell, Gary Trent Jr., or Fred VanVleet

Due to the struggling first half of the season, there are many rumors involving Miami players. Perhaps the most notable are the ones with Kyle Lowry. The guard is averaging 12.6 points but shooting 40.5% from the field. At age 36, he is putting up his career-lowest marks since his pre-Toronto Raptors time.

Because of that, Lowry’s name has often been in those rumors. With hopes of winning a championship, the Heat might need to part ways with some veterans to bring youth and effective scoring.

A player that has been linked to Miami for a long time is D’Angelo Russell. The guard is recording 17.6 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.9 rebounds. He is also hitting 46.5% of his field goals, 38.3% of his 3-pointers, and 86.8% of his free throws.

With the Minnesota Timberwolves at just .500, the front office might be willing to part ways with some players. If Miami acquires Russell, it could significantly improve its shooting and scoring.

Other names that the Heat could consider are Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet. The Toronto Raptors are just 22-27, out of the Play-In Tournament zone. If the organization decides to move to a rebuilding phase, it could potentially trade away the duo.

Since Lowry is a Toronto legend, the franchise could accept his return to mentor the younger pieces.

At the end of the day, improving the guard position is a must for the Heat. With Butler at 33, the window is closing for a title with this core. This means that the team must go all-in in the trade market in 2023.

The Heat trades Duncan Robinson away

From starting his college career in Division III to becoming a starter in the NBA, Duncan Robinson had one of the biggest rises in recent memory. Unfortunately for him, he ended up losing the spot he had in the rotation.

After starting in 68 regular-season games last season, averaging 25.9 minutes, Robinson came off the bench in each of the Heat’s 13 playoff games, getting just 12.2 minutes per night.

In 2022-23, he has appeared in only 28 games with an average of 17.9 minutes. Robinson is averaging 6.9 points per game, shooting 36.% from the field and 33.1% from beyond the arc.

The biggest issue is that he still has three years and just over $57 million left on his contract beyond this season, including a player option for 2025-26.

Should the Heat find a trade partner, even if the team does not get much in return, it would be ideal. It would immediately clear Miami’s cap space and would help in the future.

Miami gets a backup center

If there is one area that Miami should also address is the center position. All-Star Bam Adebayo is the clear starter, but the Heat is having problems with finding a backup for him.

Dewayne Dedmon has not played since Jan. 10 when he had an in-game argument with head coach Erik Spoelstra. Ömer Yurtseven has yet to play this season due to off-season surgery. Orlando Robinson is still a rookie in his early development stages. Finally, Udonis Haslem has more of a mentorship and veteran role than an on-court contributor.

All things considered, the Heat should go after another big man who can step up as a backup to Adebayo right away. Some cheap options Miami should consider are Detroit’s Nerlens Noel or Milwaukee’s Serge Ibaka. Both are out of their teams’ rotations and should be available for a low price or eventually in the buyout market.

By bringing in a new center, the team can preserve Adebayo for the playoffs. Additionally, a player like Ibaka center can provide some help on both sides of the floor, something that the Heat could certainly use in the second half of the season.