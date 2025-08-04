Ever since the Miami Heat traded for Norman Powell, it has no doubt brought a shock to the fanbase as the team found a much-needed gutpunch on offense. With the Heat amid the offseason, still looking to iron out the roster, star Bam Adebayo has broken his silence on his thoughts regarding the addition of Powell.

The former Los Angeles Clippers guard had the best year in his NBA career this past season, averaging 21.8 points per game on shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from deep. Adebayo said last Saturday that the move for Powell is a “very good shake-up” for Miami, according to The Miami Herald.

“It’s a very good shake-up for our team, and now there’s a different dynamic to it,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo was the one who put out the message after the season ended at the hands of a Cleveland Cavaliers sweep that changes were coming to the organization. The deal for Powell displayed that, with Adebayo no doubt being a fan of the move, saying that they added an “All-Star caliber player.”

“I feel like Norman is one of those guys that floats under the radar,” Adebayo said. “But as you saw this year, he’s really shown that he can be an All-Star caliber player. You’ve seen what he’s done, and you’ve seen him grow in this league. And, obviously, he wants to take the next challenge. Obviously, the next challenge is being with the Miami Heat. So I’m happy to have him.”

Powell would praise Adebayo to ClutchPoints during his first press conference with the team, citing his excitement for the team-up.

Heat's Bam Adebayo on the departures of Duncan Robinson, Kevin Love

Article Continues Below

As the Heat will continue to be surrounded by rumors, the trade for Powell gives the team a different look and another weapon besides the featured duo of Adebayo and Tyler Herro. However, there were some decisions to be made in who gets traded from Miami's side, plus some other departures featuring a familiar place.

In the Powell trade, the Heat would deal Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson (who came from the Jimmy Butler trade), and aside from that, long-time Miami sharpshooter Duncan Robinson would go to the Detroit Pistons in a sign-and-trade. Adebayo had been teammates with Robinson since the 2018-19 season and also had developed a close relationship with Love, as the star showed love to the two.

“I’m going to miss them, obviously,” Adebayo said. “Just because Duncan has been here for eight years, and having that connection was special. And then K-Love was a leader that could speak to somebody from a championship level, could obviously encourage the younger group, be an example, but also he was the bridge between some of the coaches and the players. So like I said, I’m going to miss both of them. I’m glad we had the time that we did. It was, obviously, helpful for my growth and my development as a player and as a captain.”

Miami is looking to improve after finishing last season at 37-45, which put them 10th in the Eastern Conference, though they would make it through the play-in tournament and punch their ticket to the playoffs. However, the Heat would be frustratingly swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA playoffs.