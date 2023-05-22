A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Miami Heat veteran big man Kevin Love appeared to have suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday night’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at home.

Love took an uncontested jumper from the free-throw line before requesting the Heat’s bench to take him off the floor.

Kevin Love requested out of Game 3 after suffering an apparent injury. The Heat forward immediately went back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/QGIZtsZhxW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 22, 2023

In a later update by the Heat via a tweet, it was revealed that Kevin Love suffered an ankle injury and that his status for the game is up in the air.

“#BOSvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Kevin Love left tonight’s game with a left ankle injury. His return status is to be determined.”

Kevin Love, who was signed by the Heat to a one-year deal worth $3.11 million back in February, was tapped by Erik Spoelstra to start Game 3 but the power forward lasted just five minutes on the floor before suffering the injury. Love had five points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field to go with two rebounds prior to hurting his ankle.

With Love currently not available for the Heat, Cody Zeller stands to see increased playing time as well as the likes of Max Strus, Duncan Robinson, and Caleb Martin, who have all been playing well in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Kevin Love entered Game 3 averaging 7.2 points on 36.7 percent shooting from the field, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game in the postseason. Although his best days are behind him now, Kevin Love can still provide quality minutes for the Heat, as a big man who can stretch the floor and get rebounds.