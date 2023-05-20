The Miami Heat’s Game 3 matchup in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals has turned into a virtual must-win situation for the Boston Celtics. With Miami leading the Heat-Celtics series 2-0, it’s time to make some Heat Game 3 predictions.

The Heat have stunned the Celtics to open the Eastern Conference Finals, winning the first two games of the series in Boston and stealing home-court advantage. Jimmy Butler continues to look like a modern-day Michael Jordan in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Heat star led yet another double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter of Game 2. Now that Miami heads into Game 3 at home with a commanding 2-0 series lead, the Heat are favored over the Celtics to reach the NBA Finals.

Heavy favorites to start the Eastern Conference Finals, the Celtics missed chances to put the Heat away in both Game 1 and Game 2. Boston had a 12-point lead early in the second half of the series opener. The Celtics led the Heat 96-87 with 6:30 left in the fourth quarter of Game 2. Then, the Jimmy Butler-Grant Williams confrontation seemed to change the complexion of the game, igniting Miami’s comeback. Jayson Tatum has yet to make a field goal during the fourth quarter of the series.

If Miami beats Boston in Game 3, the Celtics can kiss their hopes of winning the series goodbye. Let’s take a look at three Heat Game 3 predictions.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

3. Jimmy Butler will have a 30-point triple-double

Through his play in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Butler has made the case to be considered the best player in the Eastern Conference. It seems like an absurd statement when looking at the regular-season numbers of Tatum, Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but “Playoff Jimmy Butler” can go toe-to-toe with all of them.

Butler is averaging 31.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game against the Celtics. The Heat star has added nine steals in two games, excelling on both ends of the court. Butler has a knack for taking control late in games when Miami needs him to step up. He did it by scoring 108 points in two straight games over the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler rose to the occasion in both fourth quarters in Boston. Now that the Heat have a chance to essentially end the Celtics’ hopes in Game 3, expect Butler to have his best performance of the series.

Butler has scored at least 30 points in five of his 12 games during the 2023 playoffs. After Butler torched the Celtics with nine points down the stretch of Game 2, Boston might start sending some double-teams at Miami’s star. That could give Butler the chance for plenty of assists and his first triple-double of this year’s postseason. Butler had a 35-point triple-double and a 40-point triple-double during the 2020 NBA Finals.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

2. Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will score at least 230 points combined

The Heat and Celtics both boasted top-four defenses before meeting in last year’s conference finals. The rivals each had a top-nine defensive rating in the 2022-2023 regular season. But there are reasons to believe that Heat-Celtics Game 3 will be a shootout of sorts.

Only the Denver Nuggets have a better offense than the Celtics and Heat in the 2023 playoffs. Boston and Miami rank second and third, respectively, with offensive ratings of 117.6 and 116.5 this postseason. Tatum might be due for a breakout game in Miami, considering he followed up his 51-point barrage in Game 7 of the second round with a pair of underwhelming finishes in Boston. The same goes for Jaylen Brown, who has just 38 points in two games against the Heat. The Celtics are bound to come out of their 3-point shooting slump soon.

Miami’s offensive improvement in the playoffs is no longer a small sample that can be dismissed. The Heat have a superstar surrounded by role players who aren’t afraid of the big moment. Miami’s 37.6% shooting from 3-point range in the playoffs is no fluke. Boston hasn’t had an answer for Bam Adebayo. The Game 3 over/under is just 214 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The final score could soar way past that total.

1. Miami Heat will beat Boston Celtics by more than five points in Game 3

Even after winning two games in Boston, the Heat are underdogs against the Celtics in Game 3. FanDuel gives Miami +230 odds to win by six points or more. It’s just another sign that the Heat continue to be underestimated.

It’s become abundantly clear that Miami’s 44-38 regular season and subsequent loss in the first round of the Play-In Tournament are irrelevant. The same is true for the fact that so many Heat players went undrafted. Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson are now proven playoff performers. In the playoffs, Butler and Adebayo might be a more dangerous duo than Tatum and Brown. The championship experience of Kyle Lowry and Kevin Love is invaluable.

It’s no secret that Erik Spoelstra gives the Heat a significant coaching advantage. Miami is a perfect 5-0 at home in the playoffs, winning by an average of 11.6 points per game. After beating the Celtics twice in Boston, the Heat should take care of business in Miami in Game 3.