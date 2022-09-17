‘Accept my challenge chump’: Jimmy Butler dares Heat icon Dwyane Wade to face him on padel court

Padel, a racket sport that can be viewed as a variation of tennis, has been quite big of late. Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has gotten in on the craze, and he seems to be doing quite well in the sport. So much so, that he’s decided to pose a strong challenge for none other than the great Dwyane Wade.

Butler recently landed in LA, and one of his first orders of business was to get on social media to publicly call out his former teammate. Butler even noted that there’s going to be money on the line when he faces off against Wade on the padel court (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“Be there or be square,” Butler said. “The loser has to donate to whatever charity of their choice. But I tell you what, I won’t be the loser. Accept my challenge, chump.”

Apparently, Wade was more than willing to take on Butler’s challenge. For his part, however, Butler just had to throw in a jab at Wade right before their match started:

Jimmy Butler trash talking Dwayne Wade before their reserve padel match 😂 (via @JimmyButler) pic.twitter.com/KGMdjsJ0A6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 17, 2022

The result of this match should come in soon, and you can be sure that Jimmy Butler will be making a public announcement about the same. That is unless he lost the match — something that he is clearly confident won’t happen.

Butler and Wade spent a year together as teammates with the Chicago Bulls. The Hall of Famer has also been a bit of a mentor for Butler now that he’s the talisman of Wade’s beloved Heat.