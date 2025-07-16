The New York Yankees made headlines during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, though not for reasons their fans had hoped. After the exhibition ended in a 6-6 tie at Truist Park, a Home Run Derby-style swing-off was used for the first time to decide the winner. While the National League came out on top, much of the postgame buzz focused on the Yankees manager and his surprising lineup choices for the tiebreaker.

Boone, selected to manage the American League due to the Bronx Bombers’ strong first half, picked Jonathan Aranda, Brent Rooker, and Randy Arozarena to participate in the historic swing-off, sparking confusion from fans who noted the absence of stars like Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. However, starters had already exited the game and were no longer eligible. Aranda, who entered the break with just 11 home runs, failed to go deep in any of his three swings, sealing a 4-3 win for the National League.

The AL's swing-off lineup immediately drew criticism from fans and media alike. With the All-Star Game on the line, many questioned why the AL’s most powerful bats were left out. Still, he remained upbeat when asked about the finish.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale shared the Yankees skipper’s reaction on X (formerly Twitter), showing he was unbothered by the criticism following the All-Star Game swing-off finale.

“Like whiffle ball in the backyard. Let’s go. Pretty exciting.”

The comment suggested Boone embraced the spirit of the new swing-off format, prioritizing entertainment over second-guessing strategy. But fans weren't as forgiving, even though Judge—like other starters—was ineligible to return under standard MLB substitution rules.

The tiebreaker format gave each league three hitters, with each player allowed three swings. The National League capitalized behind Kyle Schwarber, who went 3-for-3 to provide all four of his team’s home runs. The American League’s trio, Rooker, Arozarena, and Aranda, combined for just three long balls. With Aranda swinging last and coming up empty, the AL came up short.

To be fair, several star players had exited the game earlier, and swing-off lineups were predetermined. Still, Boone’s choices became a lightning rod for discussion and may follow him as the Yankees continue their postseason push.

The MLB’s new tiebreaker format certainly delivered drama—and debate. Whether Boone misplayed his hand or simply rolled with the fun, the Yankees manager finds himself at the heart of yet another high-profile baseball storyline.

