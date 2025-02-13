As the Miami Heat take on the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in the second game of a back-to-back, there are some crucial injury updates ahead of the contest. After the Heat collapsed against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team has to bounce back, but there will be even more obstacles as they will be without Terry Rozier once again and even newcomer Andrew Wiggins.

If fans have been paying attention to the injury reports, they would have noticed that multiple players on Miami have dealt with the same stomach virus which started with Tyler Herro and Jaime Jaquez Jr. missing last Monday's game vs. the Boston Celtics. While they would return for Wednesday's outing, Rozier and Duncan Robinson missed the game due to the illness.

Add the Heat's new star in Wiggins to the list as he will be absent along with Rozier with the stomach issue Thursday as well as Kevin Love, though he is out due to “personal reasons” according to the team's post on X, formerly Twitter. Bam Adebayo is also “questionable” for Thursday with a left knee contusion as Robinson is probable with the stomach illness.

Herro would return against the Thunder and explained after the disappointing game what he was dealing with and the drive to get back on the floor with his teammates according to The Miami Herald.

“Just a little stomach bug,” Herro said. “I was dealing with a little stomach bug, I had to miss shootaround in the last game and then I flew here this morning, I just wanted to give myself an opportunity to get out here and finish off these last two games before the All-Star break.”

Heat's Andrew Wiggins is the latest to be impacted by stomach illness

The Heat's captain in Adebayo would have a message and advice for his teammates who can possibly get the bug.

“Just make sure you wash your hands. Don’t put your hands on your face,” Adebayo said. “Basically the things you teach kids, as you can see, always applies to not only kids but adults, as well.”

As said before, Jaquez was the first known player to have the stomach illness during this time and did make his return Wednesday, but didn't log a single second.

“He was available,” Spoelstra said. “But his situation is a little bit different than Tyler. He’s been dealing with that for several days. Tyler dealt with it for 36 hours. Could Jaime have been out there? Possibly. But he hasn’t done anything really physically for several days.”

Illness or not, the team has a lot of work to do after losing another double-digit lead going into the fourth quarter where they scored a measly eight points leading to the loss.

“It’s one of those things, man, it’s a lesson,” Adebayo said. “But how many times we got to keep learning this lesson? And it’s not just the players, it’s the coaches, as well. We got to understand that we got to all be on the same page.”

Expand Tweet

Miami is 25-27 which puts them eight in the Eastern Conference before they take on the Mavericks Thursday.