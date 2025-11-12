MIAMI – While the Miami Heat's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers will be highlighted by Andrew Wiggins and his game-winning dunk to get the team the victory in overtime on Monday, 140-138, there were many contributions in the game. One of them was bounce-back Heat star Jaime Jaquez Jr., impressing once again after the sophomore slump from last season.

In the win over the Cavaliers, Jaquez would score 22 points on shooting seven of 12 from the field to go along with a career-high 13 rebounds and seven assists. As Miami is displaying a new and improved offense that focuses on drives to the rim and a fast pace, it has unlocked the best version of Jaquez, as Erik Spoelstra mentioned how he's grown.

“Jaime is really growing,” Spoelstra said. “He’s so poised now with an aggressiveness. He’s making just enough plays to keep the defense honest. But every possession he’s going to make you have to be locked in defensively to keep him from his spot.”

Erik Spoelstra speaks on Norman Powell being a steady presence for the team, says he’s a “proven, versatile, potent scorer.” Would also speak on how Jaime Jaquez Jr. is making defenses honest. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/wd0muLqApW — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 11, 2025

Jaquez would help Miami tie up the game at the end of regulation, hitting on a turnaround mid-range floater. Spoelstra would speak on the trust level to put the ball in his hands then.

“But the trust level really is more about the times if he does get stuck, everybody's getting more trust that he's okay,” Spoelstra said. “He's grown tremendously with that, and he doesn't need to get 20 assists, but if he can get 4, 5, 6, 7 assists, that's only going to help him with his attacks…But then you get to that point in the game, you might not be able to get to the rim, you might not be able to make a play and and that the right play, you go to the mid-game.”

Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. on improving in the summer

With the Heat's new and improved offense that sports the fastest pace in the league with 106.58 possessions per 48 minutes, it has led to improvements in many players. There hasn't been a player more benefited by the offense, arguably, than Jaquez, letting him go back to his strengths and create more space, as he points out.

“We got a lot of space out there,” Jaquez said. “That's really what it is, with guys like myself, Davion, get into the paint, we are just surrounded by shooters. So, you know, really opens up a lot of driving lanes for us to get in there and make plays. And you know, when guys shoot open shots, they're good. They're gonna make them. So, you know, really just credit to this offense that allows us for so much space and so many driving lanes, and then it's just on us to make the right play.”

Jaime Jaquez Jr. was asked about the improvement in clutch situations under the new offense: “We got a lot of space out there…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/g0Laoo8Bjm — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 11, 2025

When talking about the shot to help Miami extend the game into overtime, he would reflect in the summer about clutch situations from last season, in what he could've done better.

“Just trying to make the right read,” Jaquez said. “It's really great with this offense, got a lot of guys moving, so there's a lot of targets for me to hit. So when you add that all together, it ends up making the reads a lot easier for me to make.”

Jaquez and Miami look to keep it going as the team faces the Cavaliers again on Wednesday.