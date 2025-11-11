MIAMI – With Andrew Wiggins getting the game-winning dunk for the Miami Heat to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, 140-138, the team had many contributions that led to the victory on Monday night. As the Heat feel different this season compared to last, one could point to many reasons, with one being the addition of Norman Powell.

On top of Miami ushering in a new offensive philosophy, emphasizing a faster pace and a free-flowing system, the team still needs a leading scorer and a gutpunch on that side of the ball to work. Powell has been that and more after another impressive outing, as he scored 33 points on Monday, with Wiggins citing that the veteran has been “the best thing in the summer” for the team.

“It shows we're a different team than last year, mentally, physically, you know, we're a different team,” Wiggins said about the win over Cleveland. “We have a lot of the same guys back. Norm was…that was the best thing in the summer. He was definitely the best thing in the summer. You know, just coming here, and you can see what he was doing. Special type of talent, great leader.”

Besides his play on the floor, Powell's energy has been infectious, having already developed relationships with his teammates and being “very vocal,” as Jaime Jaquez Jr. said to ClutchPoints.

“He's been very vocal from the jump,” Jaquez said. “Came in here as the oldest guy on the team, and, you know, he made that known. He's got a lot of years, got a lot of experience, and he's not hesitant to share that with all of us. And just as a player, I've always been a fan of Norman's game. Going back to Toronto, I've always called him a professional scorer. And when you got a guy like down your team, it makes life easy for everybody.”

Heat's Norman Powell brings a steady presence

With Heat captain Bam Adebayo still out with a toe injury and Tyler Herro returning hopefully soon, many have stepped up, but no one more arguably than Powell, leading the team with 24.5 points per game. Despite high-intense situations, like Monday against Cleveland, Powell brings a steady calmness on top of being a “potent scorer,” as said by Erik Spoelstra.

“He is such a proven, versatile, potent scorer,” Spoelstra said. “He can do it in so many different ways. I love the versatility of his offensive talent. You know, he can play off the ball, play on the ball, and play pick-and-roll ball. Hw can play a driving, catch-and-go game. Can play off others. He's developed this toolkit over the course of his career because he's had to play a lot of different roles. But he's clever too. You know, he knows how to use players' aggression against them. We're super grateful to have him.”

Nikola Jovic would also take notice of Powell's game, mentioning how he never gets down, citing how he missed his first three shots of the game on Monday, but ended up with a huge game. The 22-year-old said Powell is as unique a scorer as he's played with, aside from Herro.

Powell and Miami look for six straight home wins on Wednesday in a rematch against Cleveland.