While facing the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama threw down an alley-oop pass off the backboard to himself for an eye-opening dunk. Wembanyama and the Spurs looked to bounce back in their rematch from Wednesday night's 125-120 blowout loss, but came up short by one point (109-108) in Friday's NBA Cup game. The Warriors beat San Antonio for the second time in two days.

Still, the play of the night belonged to Wembanyama for his own alley-oop dunk, which came off a pump-fake from just inside the arc — Wemby got to the rim in a hurry.

EVERY ANGLE OF VICTOR WEMBANYAMA’S OFF THE GLASS OOP 👀 pic.twitter.com/1KIiFov1vQ https://t.co/bR0GaUCQU4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry could do nothing but smile on his to way to collect the inbound pass as both teams made their way back up the floor. Wembanyama's 26 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks led five Spurs players in double figures, including De'Aaron Fox (24 points, 10 assists), and Julian Champagnie, who scored 14 points, including four threes, off the bench.

Victor Wembanyama's admission after Spurs loss to Warriors

Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama doesn't take facing the Warriors for granted. It's a team he watched win multiple championships as a kid. He talked about the respect he has for Curry and the Warariors after Wednesday's loss.

“It's a very special team to play against,” Wembanyama said.

Then, he nearly beat them in Friday night's NBA Cup matchup. Before the game, Wembanyama thanked Curry for the kind words about the Spurs All-Star center.

“It feels good to have such a great player complementing you,” Wembanyama said. “But nothing is proven yet, and I've got everything to prove they come in here. I feel like he's got a great hope for me. So, it feels good.”

The Spurs fell to 8-4 following their pair of losses to the Warriors.