Stephen Curry joined Michael Jordan in an exclusive scoring club following the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

In 36 minutes of action, Curry finished with a stat line of 49 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. He shot 16-of-26 from the field, including 9-of-17 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Curry made league history with his remarkable performance, per NBA insider Brett Siegel. He obtained his 44th 40-point game since turning 30 years old, a feat that only Jordan had the honor of achieving.

“Stephen Curry has just tied Michael Jordan for the most 40-point games (44 games) after turning 30 years old in NBA history,” Siegel wrote.

Steph Curry just tied Michael Jordan for the most 40-point games (44 games) after turning 30 years old in NBA history 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/da8EKhso1E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2025

How Stephen Curry, Warriors played against Spurs

Article Continues Below

Stephen Curry continues to shine as one of the NBA's top stars, helping the Warriors take down the Spurs 109-108 on the road during NBA Cup play.

Both teams were relentless against one another, refusing to create enough distance for a comfortable victory. Curry was explosive with big plays down the stretch, including two clutch free throws to take the lead for good.

Perimeter shooting and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Warriors prevailed in both categories by making 17 3-pointers while limiting their turnovers to just 15. It wasn't the same for the Spurs when they converted just 14 triples while turning the ball over 21 times.

Four players scored in double-digits for Golden State, including Curry. Jimmy Butler III delivered a solid performance of 21 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and an assist. He shot 7-of-14 overall and 7-of-8 from the charity stripe. Will Richard came next with 10 points and two steals, while Brandin Podziemski put up 10 points and three assists. Meanwhile, Draymond Green provided six points, eight rebounds, eight assists, and three blocks.

Golden State improved to an 8-6 record on the season, holding the eighth spot of the Western Conference standings. They are one game above the Portland Trail Blazers and three games above the Utah Jazz while trailing the Phoenix Suns by 0.5 games and Spurs by one game.

The Warriors will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. ET.