The Miami Heat are in the midst of playing their worst basketball of the season as they have lost seven straight games after falling to the Phoenix Suns Monday night. They've looked uncharacteristic on the offensive and defensive side of the ball as losses keep piling up with the team now one game above .500 at 24-23.

Tuesday saw the team do a film session instead of a typical practice where the players can see what they can fix so they can get back to their winning ways. Star Bam Adebayo spoke to the media after the team looked at tape and said to ClutchPoints that Miami needs to go back to having fun.

“Obviously when you lose this much, everybody's gonna feel a type of way, everybody's gonna have their own opinions and their own point of view from it,” Adebayo said. “But the biggest thing for us is really getting back to having fun.”

This isn't the first time the mention of having fun was brought up as Jimmy Butler said the exact same thing after last Thursday's loss to the Boston Celtics. He would mention that playing with that type of mindset will lead to the results the Heat are striving for.

“Nobody want to lose, especially five games in a row. But, before you can even start thinking about winning, just feel like everybody gotta get back to having fun again,” Butler said. “Yes, losing is not fun, winning is. But if we ain't playing with some high energy, smiling and all that good stuff, it can get a lot worse.”

Caleb Martin agrees with Butler

Caleb Martin as well spoke to the media Tuesday and echoed the same thoughts as Butler and Adebayo did. He said to ClutchPoints that they are right as that energy can lead to the team getting into a better flow as the Heat are in the second half of the season.

“He's right, we definitely have to find a way to get back to enjoying what we do, because that's part of having a good flow. And I just think that when you're going on a streak like this, you kind of you overcompensate certain areas, you overthink a lot of stuff,” Martin said. “And like you said, you're not having fun with it, you get discouraged easily. So it's one of the things where we kind of just have to draw the line in the sand and choose to start to deal with right now and get back to what we do and what we know and get back to our identity and let things carry on from that.”

Martin, Adebayo talk about film session Tuesday

It seemed as if the film session Tuesday also acted as an avenue for players to speak candidly to one another and express what they want to see out of Miami after losing seven straight. Martin was blunt in saying that “things were said that needed to be said.”

“Things were said that needed to be said and I really do think that we're on the same page. I know that everybody is here for the same common goal and that's to win a championship. You can't obviously get ahead of ourselves and it doesn't just happen because you got the talent to make it happen,” Martin said. “It's all a work in progress on a nightly basis to win games and we do approach it like we're in a one game season, every night. Just try to win this season every night. So I think we're in a much better place and we're not gonna let this determine how the rest of season is gonna go.”

Adebayo had praise for the session by the team today saying that him and his teammates weren't afraid in “being vulnerable” with each other. Each have a common goal as Martin expressed and that's to turn this season around and right the ship.

“We heard the communication loud and clear; it provided a lot of clarity for all of us,” Adebayo said. “We walked out with a lot of clarity and a lot of confidence.”

The Heat are 24-23 as said before which puts them seventh in the Eastern Conference. Their next opportunity to snap their seven-game skid is Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.