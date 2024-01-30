The Sacramento Kings visit the Miami Heat as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings are sitting in fifth in the Western Conference and are riding a four-game winning streak as they look to continue their hot streak when they head to Miami to take on the struggling Heat in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Kings-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Sacramento (27-18) has been looking like the real deal this season and they have been putting it together lately during their four-game winning streak. In their most recent victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, Domantas Sabonis had himself a game, scoring 20 points with a whopping 26 rebounds. There's only one other player in NBA history to put up a 20-25-5-90% stat line and that was Wilt Chamberlain. This Kings team is surging at the right time and are looking like true contenders as they look to continue their winning ways when they head to South Beach to take on the Miami Heat in this Wednesday night matchup.

Miami (24-23) has now lost seven in a row and is starting to look like a shell of their former selves. They tried to get better before the trade deadline as they acquired Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets but have yet to get a win with their newest member. While Rozier has played well, the rest team hasn't at all. The Heat have now been beaten by double digits in each of their last three games as teams have been just scoring at will against them meanwhile the Heat have been struggling mightily to be consistent in hitting their shots on the floor. The Heat will attempt to finally right the ship and get back on track when they play host to the Sacramento Kings Wednesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Kings-Heat Odds

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -115

Miami Heat: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -105

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Thunder

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, Heat Nation! While Miami's got the home-court advantage and a track record of defensive dominance, I'm throwing my analyst hat in the ring for a Sacramento upset on Wednesday night. The Kings, despite being 1-point favorites, are poised to conquer Kaseya Arena.

De'Aaron Fox is a blur on the court, his lightning speed and crafty handles leaving defenders flailing in his wake. Miami's backcourt, while defensively sound, lacks the lockdown defender needed to contain Fox's penetration. Expect him to rack up points, dish dimes, and keep the Heat defense on edge all night.

Domantas Sabonis is a walking triple-double, a low-post maestro who can score, rebound, and pass with equal aplomb. Bam Adebayo is a tough matchup, but Sabonis's size, skill, and passing ability will make him a constant threat. Look for him to bully Bam in the paint, kick out to open shooters, and orchestrate the Kings' offense like a floor general.

Don't underestimate the coaching factor. Mike Brown is a defensive guru, and his schemes have transformed the Kings into a surprisingly stingy unit. They'll pack the paint, clog passing lanes, and make Miami work for every bucket. Miami's offensive rhythm might sputter against Brown's defensive chess match.

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Ladies and gentlemen, buckle up for an NBA showdown in South Beach! The Miami Heat, fresh off a gritty win against the Celtics, welcome the Sacramento Kings to Kaseya Arena on Wednesday night. While the Kings have shown flashes of brilliance, I'm betting my bottom dollar on the Heat, even with that pesky +1 point spread.

Jimmy Butler is Miami's engine, the Swiss Army knife that slices through defenses. His leadership and clutch play are invaluable. Remember his 31-point hammer against the Nets earlier this month? Yeah, that's Jimmy being Jimmy. The Kings' defensive rotations haven't exactly been Fort Knox this season, and I expect Butler to exploit them ruthlessly, drawing double teams and kicking to open shooters.

Miami's identity is built on defense, hustle, and Coach Spo's tough-as-nails mentality. They grind out wins even when their shots aren't falling. The Kings, on the other hand, are a talented bunch with flashes of brilliance, but their effort and focus can be inconsistent. In a tight game at home, Miami's grit and determination will likely prevail.

Final Kings-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Heat are a tough team to beat at home, but the Kings have the tools to pull off the upset. Fox's explosiveness, Sabonis's dominance, Brown's defensive brilliance, and the Kings' collective hunger are a potent cocktail. Don't be surprised if Sacramento steals the show in Miami on Wednesday night. So buckle up, Kings fans, because your team is ready to roar as they take it to the Miami Heat keep their winning ways going while covering the spread.

