It has been a rough time to say the least for the Miami Heat as they are in the midst of a seven-game skid after Monday night's loss to the Phoenix Suns. However, out of the few bright spots in the game was newcomer Terry Rozier who was traded from the Charlotte Hornets last Tuesday.

The Heat conducted a film session instead of a physical practice Tuesday where Rozier spoke after to the media about getting acclimated to the team and about the differences between Miami and his former squad in the Hornets. He did not hold back in his responses and was candid saying that the winning ways are much different, even saying that with Charlotte, he was “kind of used to losing.”

“It's the total opposite. Charlotte, you kind of used to losing, it's kind of the DNA. And it sucks to say that because how much of a competitor I am, but over here it is the total opposite, nobody wants to lose,” Rozier said. “I think today was super helpful with the video and us talking to one another. Hopefully tomorrow we can turn things around. There is no secret about the difference between organizations, some organizations in the league, how well some people take winning, the culture of things, but this is the top.”

Rozier talks about the respect he has for his new teammates

Rozier has been with the Heat for four games now and it has been a hectic time for the star guard. Through the first couple of contests, he was very passive which is unlike his play-style usually being aggressive, but this can be credited to not wanting to step on anybody's toes and get used to the system.

However, Monday night against Phoenix was the first time Heat fans saw truly how he can impact this offense in a positive way as he scored 21 points which is a career-high with Miami. He said to ClutchPoints Tuesday that it is human nature for him to show respect to the players, which is why he didn't want to come in and shoot willy nilly.

“I mean, it's like human nature for me, like, I'm a competitor but like I got respect for those guys in the locker room. So I never been so in a full week, just many times to play my game or how to play my game. Like I know how to play my game, but I got so, so much respect for those guys in there,” Rozier said. “I don't want to just still just come in and, you know, take them pull up threes, it got to happen and you give it time and it got to happen. But like I say, these coaches and the players in here do a great job of getting you up to speed so everything can fall and fall into place. We just got to stay true to ourselves and not worry about the outside noise.”

Erik Spoelstra assesses Rozier's best game with Heat so far

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra noticed the speed and quickness that the 29-year old can give the team as he started the game having eight of Miami's first 11 points to start, but said it is a “shame” that the team is in a rut. There was especially a move from Rozier where he made Suns star Kevin Durant look lost after faking a move and hitting a turnaround jumper.

“Obviously, you can see his speed and quickness, it was one of the first plays of the game where he just got out in the open court and got us an easy one. You know, it's a shame that we're working through what we're working through. So we can't fully capitalize on things that need he can and will help our team. We will get there,” Spoelstra said. “As tough as this is and as frustrated and angry as we all feel about it, we got to go through it sometimes. You know, if you've been in this league long enough, you're probably going to experience a lot of things. There's no denying that this is an uncomfortable time and we got to get to work together and continue to grind through.”

Despite the Heat being in a seven-game losing streak, Rozier's game will get better and better the more he plays and gains chemistry with his new teammates. However, the winning ways need to start as soon as possible since they are 24-23 on the season with their next challenge Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.