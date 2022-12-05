By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Miami Heat have gotten off to an inconsistent and uneven start to the 2022-23 season, but they pulled off a big win on Friday on the road against the Eastern Conference leading Boston Celtics. The game saw the return of Jimmy Butler to the lineup and it was one of the few games this season that featured all four of Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. Over the weekend, Adebayo spoke out on the deserving ‘Big Four’ nickname that has been give to the quartet as per Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Bam Adebayo on the "Big Four" nickname: "It's our big four. It’s who we depend on most throughout the game on both sides of the court. … When you’re missing one of the pieces, you can tell. But when we’re all together, I feel like we’re hard to beat.” — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 4, 2022

The win was the first time in over a month that all four of those players were in the lineup together due to various injuries. They ended up scoring 99 of the Heat’s 120 points. Bam Adebayo led the way with 28 points, Tyler Herro scored 26, Jimmy Butler chipped in with 25 and Kyle Lowry added 20.

As the Heat try to keep pace in the Eastern Conference Standings, they are hoping for more games like this when their big four are healthy and in the lineup. Lowry has been the most consistent of the group in terms of availability as he has suited up in all 23 games for the Heat thus far. Adebayo is right behind him having missed only two games this season. Butler and Herro have been limited at times having missed nine and eight games, respectively.

The Heat currently sit at 11-12 and in ninth place in the East standings. They are a full game back of the Toronto Raptors for eight place. Friday’s win does have the potential to serve as a momentum builder for the Heat. And as Adebayo said, this team is tough to beat when all four are locked in and ready to play.