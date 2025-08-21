After the Miami Heat signed guard Dru Smith to a three-year contract extension, it was a signal from the organization that they believe the homegrown talent can emerge as a consistent impact player. The Heat guard suffered from a season-ending knee injury last year, as the 27-year-old speaks on how the recovery is going with a potential timetable.

The aforementioned season-ending injury was not the only time Smith has been through a setback, as he even had another knee issue in November of 2023 that ended that campaign. However, even after the torn Achilles tendon last year, Miami kept him on a two-way contract and eventually became a restricted free agent in the offseason, leading to the three-year standard contract worth $7.9 million.

Smith would say he's on a “great trajectory” and that the “goal” is to be ready by the start of training camp on Sept. 30, according to The Miami Herald.

“Honestly, it’s all been going really well,” Smith said. “I feel like I’ve been on a great trajectory as far as the rehab stuff goes. I’ve started to do some contact stuff now. I haven’t jumped fully back into five-on-five. I would say probably here in the next few weeks or so. I think it’s all just basically going to be how I respond to the more and more live sessions that I get in.

“I think the goal, obviously, is to be ready by camp. And I think that as of right now, with no setback, that’s kind of what we’re looking at.”

Heat's Dru Smith on getting the new contract extension

After the Heat traded Haywood Highsmith, the first piece of business was signing Smith to a new contract, further displaying the confidence in further building the guard, who went undrafted out of the University of Missouri. Smith would admit that the contract situation was “a little stressful,” as the up-and-coming player has been cut by the team at four different times throughout the last several seasons.

“It was obviously a little stressful and things like that,” Smith said, via The Miami Herald. “I think any time, whenever you have nothing signed and nothing set in stone, I think it’s just a little worrisome. But overall, I think we love this organization and we’re just excited to be able to be back and be a part of this.”

“I’m extremely appreciative of an organization that believes in me the way that they have up to this point,” Smith continued. “There have been a lot of days where I’ve questioned whether this is what I’m supposed to be doing. I have amazing people around me.”

Article Continues Below

Heat's Dru Smith on his impressive stretch last season

As the Heat have many breakout candidates, Smith could be one of those players, as before the season-ending injury, Smith had become a constant producer in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation. Smith joins the backcourt unit that stars Tyler Herro and Norman Powell, but also features Davion Mitchell and others.

In eight games before the injury, Spoelstra had played Smith double-digit minutes, and in a good portion of those contests, played the entire fourth quarter. Not only serving as a playmaker and offensive option, he did give Miami another weapon on the defensive side of the ball, as he was asked if he could return to that level of play.

“I don’t really see why not,” Smith said. “I wouldn’t say this has necessarily been any worse of a rehab than the ACL or anything like that. I think [Heat senior director of rehabilitation] Jeff [Ruiz], who I work with every day, I think he’s done an incredible job. “I don’t see any reason why I can’t get back to being myself. The few times that I have been on the floor, I feel really good. I feel like I’m moving well.”

Dru Smith's confidence heading into next season for the Heat

In 14 games last season, Smith averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 50.8% from the field and 53.3% from three-point range. Though it was a small sample size, the Heat feels that for the 2025-26 season, Smith can be an impact player off the bench consistently, as the player himself feels he can do so as well.

“I think more than anything what I learned is, obviously, that I can play at this level,” Smith said. “For a full season, I really do believe I can help a team win games.”

Miami is looking to improve after finishing 37-45, 10th in the East.