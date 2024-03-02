Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo was forced to leave Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz after suffering a concerning leg injury in the second half.
Early in the third quarter, Adebayo accidentally collided with Jazz forward Taylor Hendricks, who was attempting to steal the ball from him after the Heat center lost control of it. While Adebayo was able to get up on his own following the collision and fall, he was clearly hurt as he limped to the sidelines.
Adebayo then proceeded to go to the locker room.
Bam Adebayo appeared to have suffered an apparent leg injury after colliding with Taylor Hendricks.
Fortunately for the Heat, Bam Adebayo was able to return to the bench and check back to the game minutes later. It would have definitely been catastrophic if the All-Star center were seriously injured, especially amid Miami's quest to climb up the standings and bid to avoid the Play-In tournament.
Entering Saturday's showdown, Adebayo was averaging 20.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steal and 1.0 block per game, all while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. He's undoubtedly a key part of the Miami offense, and it would have been hard or near impossible to quickly replace his production.
Hopefully, Adebayo's injury won't linger after the game and bother him moving forward. It's definitely a good sign that he's able to return, but he might need to be cautious in order to avoid aggravating the issue.
After the Jazz game, the Heat have a relatively tough schedule that awaits them, as they play the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks in two of their next four contests. Adebayo's health will surely be something to keep an eye on.