Take a bow, Yoshi! After getting lit up by the Philadelphia Phillies in his previous start, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was called up again to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. In stark contrast from his previous start, Yamamoto put in an incredible performance.

The Japanese-born pitcher became the first player since 2017 to pitch a complete game in the postseasosn. Yamamoto pitched all nine innings, giving up just one run to lead the Dodgers to victory. Yamamoto was of course celebrated by the team after the game. Abby Labar also saw the Japanese pitcher get some love from his family and friends, who attended the game.

“Was behind Yamamoto leaving the clubhouse to go to the presser and he walked through all of the #Dodgers family & friends lined up in the formation of a fan tunnel, everyone erupted, cheering, screaming, he was giving high fives…what a special moment,” Labar posted on X.

Yamamoto deserved that celebration and then some. It looked like the Dodgers were in for a long night when Yamamoto's first pitch was sent flying by Jackson Chourio. A repeat of his start against the Phillies was in order, where Yamamato gave up three runs on six hits and lasted just four innings.

Article Continues Below

Something flipped inside of Yamamoto after that first pitch home run, though. The Dodgers pitcher sent the next three batters home, and he just continued to get every batter out for the next nine innings. Yamamoto was able to force the Brewers to make soft contact on his pitches, getting ground out after ground out. If they were not hitting weak grounders, the Brewers were swinging and missing against the pitcher, striking out seven times.

It also helps that Yamamoto got some great run support from his teammates. Solo home runs from Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernandez, as well as RBIs from Andy Pages, Shohei Ohtani, and Tommy Edman gave their Dodgers pitcher some much-needed breathing room.

Now, the Dodgers carry a massive 2-0 into Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles is seemingly in line to get back to the World Series off the backs of their insane pitching rotation.