MIAMI – After the Miami Heat lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the preseason home opener on Monday night, 103-93, one aspect of the game gave the fanbase a taste of what's to come for the start of the season. With Heat star Tyler Herro dealing with a foot injury that will have him miss the start of the season, newcomer Norman Powell has looked the part in stepping up amid his absence.

After scoring five points in the first preseason game last Saturday, he looked way more comfortable on Monday, scoring a game-high 18 points on six of 12 shooting from the field and making three of six attempts from three-point range in 16 minutes. While he knows that his talents are needed to keep the ship afloat for Herro's injury, he speaks on the steps that need to be completed first before getting to his normal self.

“Yeah, for sure. But also, I think, relying on those guys, these guys have been here,” Powell said. “They know the system, they know how to play. So just, you know, trusting those guys, allowing them to be the players that they are, but also being vocal and where I see things, how we can get better, how we can take our game to the next level, everybody on the floor, everybody coming into the game, I think that's what I'm emphasizing more throughout this training camp.”

“Like I know people want me to score, want to see the good numbers and everything that I put up last year,” Powell continued. “I know that will come when the regular season comes. But it's all about getting in the rhythm, getting the flow, getting everybody involved, and feeling comfortable and good about how we want to play offensively and defensively.”

Norman Powell on his game and what the Heat is “emphasizing”

As the Heat guard in Powell already has the trust in head coach Erik Spoelstra, he filled in for Kawhi Leonard's absence last season when the star missed the start of the season for the Los Angeles Clippers; the same is needed from him on his new team. Last season, Powell took full advantage and had a career-best season, averaging 21.8 points per game on shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from deep.

Powell had eight points in the first period and 10 in the second, making key buckets when Miami needed to make up some ground against Milwaukee. He was also crucial in the team playing at a fast pace on Monday night, an emphasis coming into the season, as Powell even mentions how that has been a goal for the Heat, while also specifying what he personally needs to accomplish.

“Just finding my spots, you know, letting the offense work,” Powell said. “You know, we're emphasizing pace, space, and playing quicker. I'm not one to force looks or shots or anything like that. They know what I can do; they know what I bring to the table. But it's just getting comfortable finding the chemistry and flow with the guys on the floor. But just look to be a little bit more aggressive and looking for my shots and looking for openings, it's in the flow of the offense.”

At any rate, Powell looks to build off this performance with Miami, as the next contest is on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.