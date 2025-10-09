With the honor of Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra leading the USA basketball team in the foreseeable future, there is no doubt that he has major respect around the league. Known for developing players like Spoelstra is currently doing with Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis, both have been recognized for their abilities by NBA executives.

In the latest NBA general manager survey for the upcoming 2025-26 season, Spoelstra and Jakucionis were the only two members of Miami to get top billing for questions asked. For Spoelstra, he was voted as the best head coach in the NBA and also as the “best manager/motivator of people.”

While not being first, he also received votes for being one of the best coaches at making in-game adjustments, having the best defensive schemes, etc. Jakucionos also got a high honor, being voted as the “biggest steal at where he was selected,” which was with the 2oth overall pick.

The rookie made his preseason debut on Wednesday night after missing two games due to a wrist injury, and showed his talented play-making, recording 10 assists to go along with eight points, leading to high praise from Spoelstra.

“He's been around, really, since right after Summer League. So we've been able to see him in his workouts. You see his tenaciousness, and just his approach to everything is full speed,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints. “He has a kamikaze element to him. Him and Pelle [Larsson] are going to spend a lot of time on the ground, but he's like jet fuel, and he just like, immediately, you feel his energy and his speed, it was great to have him out there.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the impact Kasparas Jakucionis had right from the jump. “…He has a kamikaze element to him. Him and Pelle are going to spend a lot of time on the ground. He’s like jet fuel…” Would add Kel’el Ware “put a lot of it together tonight.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/qWJBPUOR2F — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 9, 2025

Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis speaks after impressive preseason debut

While there was some speculation of this being a developmental year for the Heat rookie in Jakucionis, the 19-year-old showed on Wednesday why he could be in line for playing time this upcoming season. Still, Jakucionis is focused on what he can control, saying he does not “expect anything.”

“I don't expect anything,” Jakucionis said. “You know, I'm just going there and trying to do my job, and whatever situation I get, I try to do that. Whatever coach tells me, I’m trying to do.”

Kasparas Jakucionis’ full comments from after his preseason debut, scoring eight points, recording 10 assists, and having a +16 on the floor. Says he likes the connection with Kel’el Ware “a lot.” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/MKao5qExpv — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 9, 2025

Jakucionis and Spoelstra look to prove the NBA general managers right with the next preseason game for Miami on Sunday against the Orlando Magic. The Heat are looking to improve after finishing 37-45 last season.