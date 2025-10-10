As the Miami Heat have championship aspirations ahead of the 2025-26 season, the team has been dealing with injuries that hopefully get resolved sooner rather than later. While Heat star Tyler Herro is recovering from a foot injury, for which he had surgery for and is expected to miss the start of the season, another guard who dealt with an issue is Davion Mitchell.

Mitchell spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the next preseason game on Sunday against the Orlando Magic as he logged in a full practice session, leading to his return for the contest. He would say that it was a “calf strain” that he got during training camp at Florida Atlantic University last week and expressed the “cautious” approach the team took.

“It was just a calf strain,” Mitchell said, according to The Miami Herald. “It was kind of like one of the first days of training camp. I kind of felt something in my calf. They kind of have been cautious of it because obviously the calf is a big part, especially with the injuries [around the NBA] that we had last year and things like that. So they kind of just wanted to be cautious and make sure I’m ready 100 percent.”

Heat's Davion Mitchell on what was “super frustrating” about the injury

With the absences of Mitchell and others, Heat up-and-coming stars were taking center stage during preseason games, but Mitchell figures to be a crucial piece in Erik Spoelstra's rotation when the season starts. For Mitchell, missing part of training camp and the preseason was “super frustrating,” saying that time could've been used to further build the chemistry.

“It’s super frustrating because you go through training camp,” Mitchell said. “You want to kind of, especially with the new offense we got, you kind of want to get that chemistry together to play faster. So I kind of got a little step behind, not going through the actual games with them. But I’ve been doing it in practice, so I feel good about it.”

At any rate, Mitchell looks to build off the good stretch he had with Miami last season after being a part of the multi-team trade that featured Jimmy Butler. Last season, Mitchell averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from deep.