We're back for another prediction and pick for our slate of NBA action as we turn towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Utah Jazz (27-33) will visit the Miami Heat (33-26) as the two teams meet for the second and final time this season. Check out our NBA odds series for our Jazz-Heat prediction and pick.
The Utah Jazz are currently fourth in the Northwest Division and occupy the 11-spot in the Western Conference standings. They're 5-10 through their last 15 games and they've been trending downward in the West. They come in here off back-to-back road losses to the Hawks and Magic trying to end this road trip on a positive note.
The Miami Heat are currently second in the Southeast Division and sit at the eight-spot in the Eastern standings. They've won nine of their last 12 games and rode a five-game winning streak until dropping their last game against Denver. They head back home for a two-game series hoping to get back some wins and improve their playoff position.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Jazz-Heat Odds
Utah Jazz: +7 (-110)
Moneyline: +235
Miami Heat: -7 (-110)
Moneyline: -290
Over: 226.5 (-110)
Under: 226.5 (-110)
How to Watch Jazz vs. Heat
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBA TV, NBA League Pass
Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread/Win
We've seen glimpses all season of how good this Utah Jazz team can be and how quickly they can string together wins, so it's odd to see them struggling for an extending stretch like this. Typically a strong team in the paint, they've been getting out-rebounded by weaker teams and they're not showing as much hustle on the defensive glass. To win against Miami, they'll have to get back to their scrappy mentality and contend in the hustle categories to avoid getting ran out of the building. The Jazz should look to slow the pace down and try to get to the free-throw line to stifle the momentum in the arena.
The Jazz haven't been meeting their season standard in terms of field goal percentage, but that doesn't mean they can't succeed in the paint against this Heat team. The Jazz will have the much bigger interior players and a combination of Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Walker Kessler could become too much for Bam Adebayo to handle inside. The Jazz should try and get back to what got them in contending position in the first place.
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
Much like many teams, the Miami Heat had their winning streak halted by the defending champion Denver Nuggets. During that stretch, the Heat managed five consecutive road wins against Western Conference opponents and they were clearly drained by their sixth game in Denver. Still, the Heat managed to cut a double-digit deficit late in the fourth quarter and immediately put the Nuggets on their heels. They couldn't do much to stop Nikola Jokic and another on of his triple-doubles, but it was clear the Heat could have made it interesting had they gotten more rest. They'll be happy to back at home where they have a 15-13 winning record.
The Heat continue to see injuries to Tyler Herro and Josh Richardson, but they're happy to see Kyle Lowry integrating himself well into the lineup. Jaime Jacquez Jr. has been sensational in filling-in when needed throughout his rookie year, but he struggled mightily against the Nuggets with just three points in 27 minutes of action. Look for him to be more involved in this game as he tries to shoot back into his groove.
Final Jazz-Heat Prediction & Pick
The Utah Jazz took the first meeting between these two teams 117-109 a few months back, but the story lately has been one of the Heat playing much better basketball over the last 15 games. They just got back from an impressive stint on the road and they'll be happy to be back at home facing the Jazz and Pistons for two games.
The Miami Heat are 9-0 ATS in their last nine games, 5-1 overall in their last six, and have covered in their last six consecutive meetings against the Jazz. The Jazz, on the other hand, are sliding hard at the moment and are 1-7 ATS in their last eight. As long as the Miami Heat manage to get ample rest before this game at home, they should cover the spread as these trends continue. Let's ride the Heat to cover.
Final Jazz-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -7 (-110)