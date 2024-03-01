Despite the fact that the Miami Heat is in the midst of a turnaround after the seven-game losing skid earlier as they have now won nine of their last 12 games, their 15-13 home record leaves a lot to be desired. Heat star Tyler Herro said the initial goal was to be “.500 on the road and then dominating at home” when it's been pretty much the opposite according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.
“Coming into the season,” Herro said, “the goal is .500 on the road and then dominating at home. I think early on we dropped some games at home where we were winning and then lost in the fourth quarter,” Herro continued, “and that hurt the record to where we had to become in the mindset of becoming road warriors, like, ‘Let’s try to win as many games on the road, since we’re not winning at home.’ So we had to make up some of those wins on the road.”
“But I don’t really know why we’re not winning at home,” Herro continued. “because in the past we’ve usually been dominant at home.”
Bam Adebayo talks about the inconsistency at home for the Heat
When Herro talks about the “mindset of becoming road warriors,” it could help if Miami doesn't get home advantage in the playoffs. But still, the question of the inconsistency at home has yet to be answered as even star Bam Adebayo doesn't know why even as that's been a strength in previous years.
“Man, I don’t know. We’ve had these ups and downs, these goods and bads. Guys in and out of the lineup,” Adebayo said. “The best thing for us is from this point, instead of being average, be more impressive at home. We’ve had a couple of games on the road that have given us momentum, so when we go home, use that momentum.”
“We want to win at home,” Adebayo continued. “We don’t want to disappoint our fans, for them to come to games and see us lose. But it’s happened, and you move on.”
Either way, Adebayo addressed that they need to take the momentum of the success Miami has had on the road (22-16 away record) and carry that into contests at the Kaseya Center. In the previous six games, all on the road, the Heat have been 5-1 leading to a 33-26 record, putting them eighth in the Eastern Conference.
Miami starts a two-game home stand Saturday as they take on the Utah Jazz, then they face the Detroit Pistons the next Tuesday.