As Miami Heat star Kel'el Ware has been challenged by head coach Erik Spoelstra throughout the offseason, training camp, and currently in preseason, the motivation has no doubt led to development and success. While the Heat center has goals for his sophomore season, he had another impressive preseason performance that led to praise from Spoelstra.

Though winless in preseason, there have been many bright spots like Ware in the 120-104 loss to the Orlando Magic, who scored a game-high 24 points on nine of 17 shooting from the field, two of four from deep, to go along with 10 rebounds. Coming off multiple double-double outings, Spoelstra said he is “encouraged” by the progress he's making as it goes far beyond the statsheet, according to The Miami Herald.

“I’m encouraged by it,” Spoelstra said. “Look, everybody has so much attention on him and what I’m going to say about him. He’s getting better. You can see the talent.”

“I would much rather coach somebody who’s willing to be coached, who can put up 24 [points] and 10 [rebounds], and figure out how to get those winning moments during the course of a game,” Spoelstra said. “That’s where we are.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on playing Kel'el Ware with Bam Adebayo

With the speculation of whether the Heat will start Ware this upcoming season, that remains to be seen, but he has no doubt impressed Spoelstra in not just racking up points and rebounds, but playing winning basketball. Spoelstra would highlight Ware's presence on the offensive glass that impressed him.

“He did some impressive things,” Spoelstra said. “I love the way he was on the offensive glass, and we’ll just continue to work with him.”

Last season, Ware started a majority of games in the second half of the season, headlining a front court with Bam Adebayo that ended up being productive. However, they have yet to log any minutes this preseason, with either Jovic starting alongside Adebayo, and on Sunday, that saw Ware started when the All-Star was inactive.

“Well, we did see some good moments with them last year and I’ll continue to be open to it,” Spoelstra said. “We’re looking at some other things right now, but all things are on the table.”

Fans will have to wait and see if Spoelstra ends up starting Ware along with Adebayo, but the Heat is preparing for the regular season on Oct. 22 against the Orlando Magic.