The Detroit Lions will look to get back on track in Week 7. Detroit's recent loss to Kansas City hurt more than normal because of Brian Branch's upcoming suspension. Thankfully, the Lions could be getting one of their best defensive players back in the lineup this week.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell declared that, barring something happening this week, Alim McNeill will play against the Buccaneers in Week 7.

“Barring something happening this week, Alim's freakin' playing, man,” Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday, per Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman.

This is huge news for a Lions defense that can use all the help it can get.

McNeill suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season. Since that injury took place in the middle of December, it was known right away that McNeill would miss the beginning of the 2025 season.

Detroit opened up the 21-day evaluation window for McNeill on October 1st. Theoretically that made Week 5 the earliest that McNeill could return. But many thought the Lions would wait until after their Week 8 bye to work McNeill back in.

Hopefully an early return for McNeill is a sign that he won't have any more injury setbacks.

Alim McNeill talks injury rehab before Lions return

Article Continues Below

The veteran defensive tackle will be happy to get back on the field for the Lions.

McNeill spoke with 97.1 The Ticket after his 21-day practice window opened up.

He did not view his rehab as something negative. In fact, McNeill maintained a positive attitude and dismissed the idea that there were “dark days” during his rehab.

“Dark days for what? I play for the Lions, I’m training, and I don’t have to pay for this training,” McNeill said. “… I knew I was coming back to the field.”

McNeill was playing his best football before suffering his ACL injury last season. He logged 17 solo tackles, three-and-a-half sacks, and a forced fumble through 14 games in 2024. Perhaps more importantly, McNeill draws extra attention from offensive linemen, creating more opportunities for Aidan Hutchinson to get after the quarterback.

It will be fascinating to see how much of an impact McNeill has whenever he returns for Detroit.

Next up for the Lions is a Week 7 matchup against the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.