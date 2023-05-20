Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

Jimmy Butler is on a warpath. Like that famous Miley Cyrus song, he came into the 2023 NBA Playoffs like a wrecking ball, and all he’s ever done was wreck whichever team was in the path of the Miami Heat’s bid to win an NBA championship. And there Butler was again, in Game 2 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, playing like a man possessed.

Butler had yet another solid performance, dropping 27 points (nine in the fourth quarter), eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals to lead the Heat to a 111-105 victory to take a 2-0 series lead over the Celtics heading back to the friendly confines of Kaseya Center. The Heat star, in particular, seemed to flip a switch the moment Grant Williams talked some smack towards him, and the Celtics paid the price.

Following Williams’ ill-advised decision to talk trash towards Jimmy Butler, who doesn’t even need added motivation given how hungry he is to win, NBA stars such as Draymond Green and Donovan Mitchell couldn’t help but laugh as it eventually led to the Celtics’ Game 2 demise.

“Gotta know when to talk and to who…Jimmy cookin Grant. And now he out lol,” Green wrote.

“Don’t poke the bear,” Mitchell added.

Draymond Green and Donovan Mitchell, being Jimmy Butler’s peers, know all too well that igniting the spark of one of the league’s most mentally fortitudinous players is a wrong idea. But on the contrary, retired NBA guard Nick Van Exel was pleased to see emotions running high.

“Bout dam time we see some barking in the playoffs,” Van Exel wrote.

Meanwhile, former Milwaukee Bucks big man Thon Maker implored the Celtics to stop the Heat star from getting to his spots, which is easier said than done.

“You Can’t give Jimmy that short corner middy!! It’s like jumping for a DeRozan pumpfake. You know that’s what they want,” Maker wrote.

Nevertheless, the overwhelming sentiment regarding Jimmy Butler’s heroics, more than the discourse regarding the Grant Williams incident, was praise regarding his greatness. The Heat star continues to add to his growing list of incredible playoff moments, and the likes of Terrence Ross and George Karl were in awe.

“Jimmy is different,” Ross wrote.

“Butler is an old school warrior,” Karl added.

Butler and the Heat will look to keep it rolling as they try to take a 3-0 series lead on Sunday night at 8:30 PM E.T.