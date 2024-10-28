Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade received one of the highest honors possible on Sunday. A statue donning his likeness now stands outside the Kaseya Center, reminding every fan of the Hall of Famer's legacy. However, at the ceremony unveiling this Heat monument, Wade admitted he wished his former team had a different kind of ceremony a week earlier.

Last Tuesday, the Boston Celtics celebrated their 18th championship in franchise history on Ring Night. All of the players and coaches who were a part of the 2024 title team were in attendance for the ceremony, but other Celtics greats not on the roster were present as well, including pioneering point guard Bob Cousy, 1981 NBA Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell, and every member of Boston's “Big 3.”

Although Wade was the one being memorialized on Sunday, he felt inclined to mention his envy while watching former Celtics share the spotlight with current champions, per Brendan Tobin.

“I want to be part of winning. I am not going to lie you guys, and this is going offbeat, I was jealous watching the Boston Celtics the other night,” Wade told reporters. “Because I saw [Kevin Garnett], Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen out there … But I was like man, I want to be that guy. I want to be the old guy to come back with the team winning championships. It's important for me to set that example, and be that example.”

Wade did plenty of winning in his playing days, earning three championships with the Heat before retiring in 2019. He hopes Miami stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler can continue that winning tradition in South Beach, yet he knows they have some catching up to do with the rival Celtics.

In 2022, the Celtics captured an Eastern Conference championship on the Heat's homecourt after prevailing 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Miami returned the favor in 2023, stopping Boston's historic comeback and raising the Eastern Conference Finals trophy on the parquet at TD Garden following a 103-84 blowout in Game 7. There was less drama in 2024, as the Celtics crushed an injured Heat team in five games in the first round of the playoffs. From there, the C's would continue to roll, posting a 12-2 record en route to banner No. 18.

And in the wake of a busy offseason from most of the league, the Celtics still look like the team to beat.

How are the Heat and Celtics faring to start the season?

Through three games, the Celtics have largely dominated. They sit atop the Eastern Conference standings (alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers) with a 3-0 record, winning those three contests by an average margin of 16.3 points. Their 3-point barrage buried the New York Knicks and the Washington Wizards and helped them squeak by the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

The Heat haven't had as strong a start to the 2024-25 regular season. On their opening night, they were outclassed by the Orlando Magic, falling 116-97 to their in-state rivals. Miami bounced back a bit on the road, holding on to defeat the Charlotte Hornets 114-106.

On Monday night, the Heat will look to go over .500 and topple the winless Pistons. Meanwhile, the Celtics will try to stay undefeated versus the talented Milwaukee Bucks. While these two Eastern Conference foes are on different paths to begin the regular season, there's always a fair chance of them reuniting in the playoffs, where they've met four times in the last five years.

No matter what, they'll first encounter each other during the 2024-25 campaign on Monday, Dec. 2.