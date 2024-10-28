MIAMI- After the Miami Heat unveiled the statue of Dwyane Wade Sunday afternoon to the public outside the Kaseya Center, it was a reminder of the greatness that was brought to the franchise. While the Heat statue has been getting split reviews, Wade shared his appreciation for it and reflected on his career to the media.

What hasn't Wade done in Miami? He was a crucial component in bringing winning to the city in capturing the franchise's first championship in 2006, plus won two more titles in 2012 and 2013 on top of five NBA Finals appearances. When asked if he would have wanted his career to end up any other way, the 42-year old would find it hard to think of what more he could achieve.

“It's hard to say you wanted any other way when you just celebrated a statue, you'd be asking for too much,” Wade said. “You know, I think it's all parts of our lives that we can get that moment back, we may take that moment back, but then it changes everything. And this has just been a beautiful, these last 21 years of my life has been incredible, the highs and the lows, because I've grown so much in the midst of them all. And just sitting up there, man on that podium, and just understanding that, like that statue is behind, I'm like, how like I'm, in my mind, I'm like, what me I was never chosen…This is one of the dopest moments of my life, simply put, probably one of the best moments.”

Dwyane Wade gives humbling speech at Heat statue unveiling

There is no doubt it was an emotional moment when it was announced that Wade would get a statue outside the arena last season where Sunday was the culmination of a highly anticipated moment. After multiple speakers including Udonis Haslem, Pat Riley, and his son Zaire Wade, the former star would take in the scene and admit he never expected a time like this to come.

“I didn’t play for this, I didn’t pick up a basketball for this, I picked up a basketball to change my family’s life…I could not have written this script any better,” Wade said during his speech right after the statue was revealed to the public outside the Kaseya Center.

“I believe I gave you guys something set in stone to hold onto,” Wade said to the fans outside the Kaseya Center Sunday afternoon. “This is my house. I’m out.”

As Wade said at the end of his speech, the “This is my house” moment for the Hall of Fame player was a seminal moment in his career and had to be the focus for the statue. That line being the last part of his speech was a perfect touch as fans cheered loudly when seeing Wade appreciate his statue.

At any rate, the Heat are 1-1 and host the Detroit Pistons Monday night.