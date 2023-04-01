Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade still couldn’t believe that he’s now part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class, especially the fact that he joins an elite group that had a massive impact in transforming the game and the NBA to the institution it is today.

After the Basketball Hall of Fame officially named him as an inductee, Wade couldn’t help but honor his fellow Hall of Famers in the 2023 class, as well as those before him. He’s at a loss for words to describe how it feels, but he had the perfect photo to sum up what he’s truly feeling.

On Twitter, Wade uploaded a photo full of goats and captioned it with, “What going into the hall of fame feels like…”

What going into the hall of fame feels like… pic.twitter.com/i0s2Gzjdz5 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 1, 2023

Dwyane Wade also couldn’t be prouder of what he has accomplished. After a fan basically called him a GOAT–using a photo of a goat looking at a mirror–the Heat legend responded and said that he “grew up believing if you say something in the mirror 3 times it will appear.”

I grew up believing if you say something in the mirror 3 times it will appear 🐐 https://t.co/TwApvKroNg — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 1, 2023

Wade and the rest of the 2023 Hall of Fame class definitely deserves the honor. One could even say that the 2023 class is one of, if not the most loaded class in the history of the organization. The three-time champion and one-time NBA Finals MVP joins the likes of Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich and Becky Hammon, among others, in the elite group.

Once Wade and the rest of the group are enshrined, it will surely be an incredible moment that will be remembered forever.