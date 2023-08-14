Former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade is one of the most accomplished players of his generation. So it should come as no surprise that the 13-time NBA All-Star and three-time champion was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame located in Springfield, Massachusetts. Former Dallas Mavericks big man Dirk Nowitzki, former Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol, former San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker, and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich were some of the other members of the Hall of Fame class of 2023.

Dwyane Wade recently explained why he believes he had a “GOAT” NBA career, per a tweet from HoopsHype's official Twitter account:

“My career to me is one of the GOAT careers that you can have because of the way that it started versus the way it ended.”

Dwyane Wade: “My career to me is one of the GOAT careers that you can have because of the way that it started versus the way it ended.” pic.twitter.com/v1jAiVeGDE — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) August 14, 2023

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Dwyane Wade, 41, played for three NBA teams — the Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Cleveland Cavaliers — across his 16-year career but is best known for his time as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 22.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.9 blocks, 3.3 turnovers, and 2.2 personal fouls per game across 948 total regular-season games with the Heat (847 starts).

Wade's best season with the Heat came during the 2008-09 season, as he averaged a league-high 30.2 points per game during the regular season to go along with 5.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.2 steals, and 1.3 blocks.

Wade is arguably the best player ever to wear a Heat jersey and is one of the best shooting guards in NBA history, so there's no denying that he had a GOAT career.