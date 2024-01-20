Udonis Haslem's number 40 is officially in the rafters

When an NBA franchise retires someone's jersey, it automatically means that person has created an impact on the organization that can be felt for a very long time. Throughout the years, players whose names are synonymous with their teams have been bestowed the honor of making sure their numbers aren't worn by anyone ever again. Take Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem for example.

On Friday night, Haslem watched his number 40 get raised in the Kaseya Center. He even shared a moment with fellow Heat retiree Dwayne Wade, per NBA on ESPN.

UD and D-Wade wholesome moment 🥹 No. 40 is officially retired in Miami 👏🔥 (🎥: @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/kebY8VBUhV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 20, 2024

Udonis Haslem's impact on the Heat

Looking at Haslem's career numbers, some who have no history of the Heat franchise might question the team's decision. However, for the Miami fandom, it's a well-deserved recognition. Haslem spent 20 years with the franchise, and he has given the team much more than what's seen in box scores.

For those who have started watching basketball recently, Haslem is known as the veteran who provided the Heat leadership during his final playing years. From fiery locker room speeches to mentoring the team's younger players, Haslem did all he could to help out the coaching staff as he rarely saw action on the floor.

However, people tend to forget the 43-year-old's playing days. Back when he was younger, Haslem was an integral part of the Heat's three championships. Playing as a starter during the team's first-ever title while coming off the bench in the Big Three era, Haslem poured out his heart and soul for Miami's banners.

Now, the team has acknowledged his hard work and dedication. Udonis Haslem may have been no star player. But for the city of Miami, he never needed to be one — because to them he's a legend in his own way.