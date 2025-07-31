The Dallas Cowboys will be focused on stopping the run this season. Getting Micah Parsons’ contract situation settled would help that matter. However, head coach Brian Schottenheimer named nine training camp standouts.

The players who are pleasing Schottenheimer were revealed with a list on a post on X by Jon Machota.

Players that Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer mentioned when asked about guys who have stood out early in training camp:

KaVontae Turpin

Miles Sanders

Javonte Williams

Jayden Blue

Hunter Luepke

Donovan Wilson

Kaiir Elam

Malik Hooker

Marist Liufau

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer likes what he sees

Blue is on that list, but another rookie running back, Phil Mafah, isn’t. Still, Schottenheimer said he likes those guys, according to insidethestar.com.

“I’ve been really impressed with how mature they are,” Schottenheimer said. “Blue and Mafah don’t look like rookies right now. They’re sharp in meetings, they’re taking coaching well, and they’re stacking good days on top of each other.

“(Blue has) some juice. There’s a tempo to how he plays. He’s learning fast. And you can see him getting comfortable each day.”

Meanwhile, Sanders is also holding his own.

“He’s healthy, and that’s the key,” Schottenheimer said. “Miles looks explosive again, and he’s leading by example.”

As for Williams, Schottenheimer pointed to his strength.

“Javonte’s a powerful guy,” Schoteenheimer said. “We’re easing him in, but when he gets downhill, he can make something happen.”

CB Kaiir Elam has caught Brian Schottenheimer's eye

As for Elam, Schottenheimer said he’s doing things right, according to dallascowboys.com.

“He plays the game the right way,” Schottenheimer said. “He studies, he's on top of splits, awareness, and relating to receivers based on their splits.”

And Schottenheimer added that Elam believes in himself, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Confidence man,” Schottenheimer said. He's playing with a lot of confidence. You watch him just the way he's reading splits.

“The guy's outside, and he's like four yards outside, he moves inside, and all the things that a veteran player does. Which guy here's not young, but again, he hasn't played for 10 years. So just think he's playing with a ton of confidence. He's getting his hands on the ball.”

Meanwhile, Turpin said he’s ready to roll, according to en.as.com.

“I’m way more excited,” Turpin said. “You know me and Schotty got the trust. I’m just trying to go out there and make plays. Schotty know that I’m trying to make plays. So, we both on the same page right now.”