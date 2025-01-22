MIAMI—Though the Miami Heat lost to the Portland Trail Blazers devastatingly on Tuesday night, 116-107, the one bright spot came from rookie Kel'el Ware. The long-awaited duo of the Heat's first-round pick and Bam Adebayo is coming off a game in which they excelled against the Spurs. Ware earned his first start of his NBA career, which garnered reactions from head coach Erik Spoelstra and his partner in crime.

In his first start, Ware recorded a strong double-double, scoring 20 points on eight of 17 shooting from the field and two of six from beyond the arc, along with a team-leading 15 rebounds. Spoelstra listed the positives he saw from the 20-year-old to ClutchPoints after the game while mentioning his “upside.”

“The rebounding, he did some really good things defensively at the rim,” Spoelstra said. “He'll continue to get better. You know, you know when to go, when not to go, when to wall up. You know, if a guy catches it in the paint, those things, it'll get better. But you know, the upside, obviously is very encouraging, and that's why, you know, he's in the starting lineup right now. We just frankly need to get him in there for more minutes, whether it was off the bench or starting, and it's an easier way to make that happen.”

Heat's Bam Adebayo on Kel'el Ware starting alongside him

The duo of Ware and Adebayo had been long-awaited ever since the former was drafted with the 15th overall pick in the last draft which would move the latter sway from the center position which he had been in most of his tenure with Miami. Spoelstra gave it extended minutes in the win over San Antonio which gave the team a whole new life, though the same didn't occur on Tuesday against Portland.

However, the Heat were without Tyler Herro for the first time this season and are still dealing with the Jimmy Butler drama so some time will be needed for the lineup change to get 100 percent where they want it. Adebayo would share his surprise level of Spoelstra starting Ware alongside him and what the rookie can bring to the team.

“Wasn't surprised at all,” Adebayo said. “Spo's one of those guys, once he sees something working, he just goes for it, and that's what we're gonna do, figure it out. It's not, he's one of the young guys that really wants to soak the information and learn so for us and me is, you know, just bringing him along and helping them figure out because as y'all can see, he's a talent in this league, and I feel like he'll be around for a long time.”

Heat's Kel'el Ware on starting his first NBA game

There is no doubt though that it was bittersweet for Ware as though he got his first start in the NBA, it ended in a disappointing loss to the Trail Blazers, but Ware put the moment into perspective.

“I mean, you know, I waited my whole life to be able to start in an NBA game,” Ware said to ClutchPoints. “But, you know, of course, you always want to win, but it's really all that matters is getting the win.”

At any rate, the Heat are now 21-21 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference as it remains to be seen if their team looks different come Jan. 23 when they face the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.