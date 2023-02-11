The Miami Heat had an extremely quiet NBA trade deadline, being one of just three teams to not add a player via trade. But for head coach Erik Spoelstra, that’s all a part of the plan. Spoelstra detailed the Heat’s quiet deadline and why Miami decided to keep their roster as it is.

Spoelstra believes that the Heat are still in a good position to succeed this season, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sentinel. Spoelstra, and Heat President Pat Riley, believe that each season that year’s team has a different lifespan. Spoelstra and Riley are just waiting to watch this year’s lifespan unfold.

“This has basically been an organizational philosophy since Pat got here. You see it through,” Spoelstra said. “Each team has a lifespan to it and we have not seen this one through. And we feel like we have a great opportunity moving forward.”

The Miami Heat are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with their 30-25 record. While they’ve been solid at home (18-9) the Heat have struggled away from Miami, going just 12-16. The Heat rank dead last in total offense, averaging 108.6 points per game.

Miami is actually one of the better defensive teams in the league. The Heat rank second in the NBA, allowing just 108.4 points per game.

Miami’s NBA trade deadline had the Heat looking cold. But Erik Spoelstra doesn’t necessarily think that’s a bad thing. Spoelstra believes the Heat have all the pieces necessary for a trip to the NBA Finals. Even without trading for another weapon, Spoelstra believes in Miami’s lifespan.