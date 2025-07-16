Jul 16, 2025 at 2:40 AM ET

Former MLB manager Joe Torre had a homecoming of sorts in Atlanta Tuesday night during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, as he was an honorary coach under Aaron Boone's staff for the American League side at Truist Park. Torre, who managed the New York Yankees and steered the club to four World Series championships, also served as the Atlanta Braves skipper for multiple seasons in the 1980s.

Now 84 years old, Torre was given loud applause by the crowd when he was introduced before the showdown between the AL and the National League.

“Seeing Joe Torre back in pinstripes just feels right. True Yankees legend,” a fan said.

“Still looks like a Boss in that Uniform. No Manager wore it better than him,” a social media commenter on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

“Baseball royalty back in pinstripes, feels like the Bronx never left him,” opened up another fan.

Torre, who will be turning 85 this coming Thursday, also got to relive one of his old duties back in the day, when he walked to the mound for a pitching change in the eighth inning.

Cool moment as former @Yankees Manager Joe Torre makes a pitching change for the AL in the All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/BraMb8DSql — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“This is absolutely amazing. Glad to see Joe Torre back in action. Wonderful man.,” read another comment.

“The cap, the call, the legacy. Joe Torre doesn’t just manage the game, he reminds us why we love it. ⚾💙,” commented a different social media user.

“Flashback 🔥💪 Joe still got it,” chimed in a fan.

Torre played for the Atlanta Braves in the 1960s before taking his talents to the St. Louis Cardinals. He also suited up for a few seasons with the New York Mets. A nine-time All-Star as a player, Torre continued to have success in baseball as a manager, particularly for the Yankees. In 12 years as New York's skipper, Torre put together a 1173-767 record.

As for the game itself, the National League won the game after a home run swing-off following a tied 6-6 score after nine innings. Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber delivered the goods, as he hit three home runs to get the NL in front for good, as Tampa Bay Rays star Jonathan Aranda failed to respond to Schwarber's fireworks.