Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent has played an instrumental role in the Heat’s playoff run. He is undoubtedly one of the top offensive players on their roster. He can effectively put the ball in the hoop from all three levels, as evidenced by his 29-point masterclass in Game 3’s win over the Boston Celtics.

But sadly for Heat fans, Vincent’s injury status for Game 5 on Thursday night is up in the air. The Heat have Vincent listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a left ankle sprain, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Heat, Tyler Herro (right hand surgery) and Victor Oladipo (left knee surgery) will both remain out for Miami.

Gabe Vincent, 26, is in his fourth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.1 blocks, 1.4 turnovers, and 2.3 personal fouls per game across 68 appearances this season (34 starts).

The former UC Santa Barbara star shot the ball with great efficiency from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign — Vincent’s 87.2% free-throw percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Expect the Heat to beat the Celtics on the road in Thursday’s Game 5, especially if Vincent is in the lineup. After all, the Celtics have struggled to win games on their own home court all postseason, and they lost Games 1 and 2 of this series at home. But if the Heat somehow blow Thursday’s Game 5 and head back to Miami up only 3-2, Heat fans should start to worry.