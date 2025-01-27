As the Miami Heat take on the Orlando Magic on Monday night, all eyes will once again be on star Jimmy Butler as he has been the face of trade talks in the NBA. Butler had been serving a two-game suspension where he is now eligible to come back and play for the team before he is moved with the trade deadline nearing on Feb. 6.

The team is looking to build a win streak after the Heat beat the Brooklyn Nets to finish the small road trip. At the current moment, Butler is off the Heat's injury report as here's everything we know about Jimmy Butler and his playing status vs. the Magic.

Jimmy Butler playing status vs. Magic

With the 35-year-old off the injury report for Monday's game which he was there for the past two games under a “team suspension,” one would lead to believe that he will play, though the team could change course. However, there is an expectation that Butler will rejoin the Heat and be made available with the team not wanting to pay him if he is not playing according to The Miami Herald.

“Butler was not on the injury report for Monday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic at Kaseya Center (7:30 p.m., FanDuel Sports Network Sun), with multiple league sources indicating that the Heat will make Butler available for the game barring something unexpected,” The Miami Herald wrote. “Butler plans to continue to make himself available to the Heat for games…But as of Sunday, the Heat remained opposed to sending Butler home while paying him.”

While anything can happen, Miami played Butler after the first seven-game suspension where he played three games with the effort level having been in question. It has led to some questioning if he should play as Butler had averaged 12 points per game while passing the ball a lot more.

Butler was suspended once again for “conduct detrimental to the team” which included this time around for missing a team flight to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks.

“We have suspended Jimmy Butler for two games for continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct, and conduct detrimental to the team, including missing today’s team flight to Milwaukee,” the team's statement read.

At any rate, it wouldn't be surprising if Butler plays as Miami looks to find a trade for him as they are 22-22 which puts them eighth in the Eastern Conference.