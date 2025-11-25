MIAMI – With Miami Heat star Tyler Herro recording his first bucket of the season in Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, he is now in the swing of getting back into playing condition, though the team is missing key pieces. As Herro gets adjusted to the Heat's new offense, the team will have to adjust without having Norman Powell for the time being.

While fans were excited to see Herro upgraded on the injury report on Monday afternoon, one listing that stood out was Powell being ruled out with a left groin strain. As there was cause for concern, especially after ClutchPoints learned that there was no timetable for Powell to return, head coach Erik Spoelstra would downplay the injury before Monday's game, saying the concern is “not super high.”

“No,” Spoelstra said when asked if there had been a setback to Powell's groin injury. “I think the bigger thing was that it was a back-to-back. We'll treat them day to day. I don't have a timeline on it, but the level of concern is not super high.”

"No," Spoelstra said when asked if there had been a setback to Powell's groin injury. "I think the bigger thing was that it was a back-to-back. We'll treat them day to day. I don't have a timeline on it, but the level of concern is not super high."

The reason why Spoelstra would be asked about a possible setback is that after Powell left Friday's rout over the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter, he would come back in and finish the game strong, recording 18 points. He would even start Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Phillies, looking healthy, scoring a game-high 32 points, leading to speculation.

However, Powell would get an MRI revealing what's considered a “mild strain” and will be “day-to-day” from here on out, as his presence on the injury report will be heavily monitored.

Erik Spoelstra on the Heat's new offense potentially leading to injuries

As Powell has been part of the Heat's transformation this season, he has fit right into what Miami wanted to accomplish in a free-flowing, up-tempo offense. So far this season, Powell has led Miami by averaging 25.4 points per game on shooting 50 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from three-point range.

Though fans wanted to see the backcourt duo of Powell and Herro together, they will have to wait a bit longer. There could be a conversation that the league-leading fast pace could lead to injuries like Powell currently has, especially since Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic continue to miss games.

“There potentially could be,” Spoelstra said when asked if the up-tempo style could lead to more injuries. “But look, like how much we have to disclose now, you wouldn't even say Norm’s injury was a strain 10 years ago. You just say he’s sore, and then you have to say what grade it is…I see that the game is being played faster, which is true. The competitive defense and the extending of the defense is covering more ground than it used to.”

“So you're moving your body in different ways. Guys train for it probably better than they used to,” Spoelstra continued. “So I don't know where the line is right now with us. Knock on wood, what we're dealing with right now, the three guys, is manageable right now. And so we'll just see where that is. They're all day to day, which I'm super grateful for.”

At any rate, it remains to be seen how long Powell, Wiggins, and Jovic continue to be out as they serve as crucial components to the Heat's dynamic.

At any rate, it remains to be seen how long Powell, Wiggins, and Jovic continue to be out as they serve as crucial components to the Heat's dynamic.